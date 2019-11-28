NHL roundup: Penguins rally for wild win

Kris Letang's one-timer from the right circle with 3:06 left in regulation broke a tie for good Wednesday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a wild 8-6 win over the visiting Vancouver Canucks. The Penguins erased a three-goal deficit in the third, a period that featured a total of eight goals, six by Pittsburgh. Matt Murray gave up four goals on 14 shots before being pulled. Tristan Jarry made six saves on eight shots.

Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin had two goals, including an empty-netter, and three assists. Jake Guentzel had two goals and two assists, Bryan Rust a goal and three assists, and Dominik Kahun and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for the Penguins. J.T. Miller and Adam Gaudette each scored twice, Elias Pettersson and Jake Virtanen each had a goal and assist, and Quinn Hughes had three assists for Vancouver.

Flames 3, Sabres 2 (OT) Elias Lindholm scored 1:17 into overtime as Calgary salvaged the finale of its four-game road trip with a victory against Buffalo.

The Flames, who went 2-1-1 on their road swing, were without coach Bill Peters, who is being investigated by the team and the NHL after allegedly using racial slurs against one of his players a decade ago in the minor leagues. Associate coach Geoff Ward took command of Calgary's bench. TJ Brodie and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for the Flames, who won for just the second time in their past nine games (2-5-2). Calgary goaltender David Rittich made 34 saves. Jimmy Vesey and Victor Olofsson scored for the Sabres.

Bruins 2, Senators 1 Brad Marchand and Zdeno Chara scored third-period goals as Boston rallied to top host Ottawa and post a fifth consecutive victory.

The veteran Bruins duo scored 3 1/2 minutes apart to erase a 1-0 lead that the Senators grabbed in the first minute of the third period. Goalie Tuukka Rask stopped 33 of 34 shots for Boston, which won both games of its back-to-back and beat Ottawa for the second time. The Senators' Thomas Chabot opened the scoring in the first minute of the third period.

Maple Leafs 6, Red Wings 0 Andreas Johnsson had two goals and an assist, Frederik Andersen made 25 saves to notch the shutout, and visiting Toronto rolled past reeling Detroit.

The Leafs are 3-0-0 since Sheldon Keefe replaced Mike Babcock as head coach. Tyson Barrie, William Nylander and John Tavares each had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs. Travis Dermott also scored for Toronto. Detroit's winless streak increased to seven games (0-5-2). Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard left the game in the opening period due to injury. He was replaced by Jonathan Bernier, who was battling an illness. Bernier made 37 saves on 40 shots after Howard made 11 saves on 14 shots.

Rangers 3, Hurricanes 2 Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in his return from an upper-body injury, and Henrik Lundqvist made 41 saves as New York built a three-goal lead in the opening period and held on to defeat visiting Carolina.

Zibanejad scored his fifth goal of the season but the first since getting a hat trick at Ottawa on Oct. 5. Brendan Smith and Fox also scored for the Rangers, who won a third consecutive game for the first time this season. in Lundqvist was appearing in his 1,000th career appearance for the Rangers, counting the regular season and postseason. Ryan Dzingel and Warren Foegele scored in the second period for Carolina, which is 1-14-3 in its past 18 trips to Madison Square Garden. Despite the loss, the Hurricanes are 6-2-0 in their last eight games.

Golden Knights 4, Predators 3 (OT) Paul Stastny scored at 1:52 of overtime after teammate Max Pacioretty had tied the game with three-tenths of a second left in regulation as visiting Vegas rallied over Nashville.

Vegas got into overtime by pulling goaltender Malcolm Subban for an extra attacker with 1:05 remaining, and Pacioretty tied it with a shot from the bottom of the right circle off a feed from Mark Stone that just beat the buzzer. Pacioretty, Stone and Reilly Smith each had a goal and an assist, and Schmidt added two assists for Vegas, which snapped a three-game losing streak as well as a five-game road losing streak. Mikael Granlund, Ryan Ellis and Matt Duchene were the Predators' goal-scorers.

Kings 4, Islanders 1 Dustin Brown, Jeff Carter, Matt Roy and Alex Iafallo scored goals as Los Angeles overcame a brief first-period deficit to earn a victory over visiting New York.

Jonathan Quick had 24 saves as the Kings won for just the second time in their last five games and earned the victory after losing consecutive games at home. Derick Brassard scored a goal for the Islanders, who not only saw their 17-game point streak end Monday at Anaheim, but they lost all three games in their trip to California.

Flyers 3, Blue Jackets 2 Tyler Pitlick, Scott Laughton and Claude Giroux each scored a goal and Philadelphia got a rare win in regulation in Columbus.

It was the Flyers' first road win in Columbus in regulation since Dec. 13, 2005. The Flyers also won for just the second time in the last 15 games in Columbus. Nick Foligno and Seth Jones had one goal apiece for the Blue Jackets, who had won four of five entering this game. Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves but had his four-game winning streak snapped.

Blues 4, Lightning 3 Zach Sanford scored the tiebreaking goal a little before the midway point of the third period, and visiting St. Louis went on to edge Tampa Bay.

Oskar Sundqvist scored twice in the second period, and Brayden Schenn scored what proved to be the game-winning goal, a power-play tally less than three minutes after Sanford's goal for the Blues, who snapped a two-game losing streak. St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington made 32 saves. Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning, who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Kucherov added two assists, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded 29 saves.

Coyotes 4, Ducks 3 (SO) Christian Dvorak scored two goals in regulation and the game-winner in the shootout to lift Arizona to a win against Anaheim in Glendale, Ariz.

Alex Goligoski also scored for the Coyotes, and Darcy Kuemper made 31 saves and stopped three of four shootout attempts as a late replacement for Antti Raanta, who was ill. Brendan Guhle scored his first NHL goal, fellow youngsters Sam Steel and Troy Terry also scored, Cam Fowler had two assists, and John Gibson made 25 saves for the Ducks, who are 2-5-4 in their past 11 games.

Capitals 4, Panthers 3 Lars Eller and Brendan Leipsic scored third-period goals as Washington defeated visiting Florida to snap a two-game losing streak. The Panthers dropped their third in a row.

Florida outshot Washington 40-20 and came up with numerous scoring chances, but Capitals goalie Braden Holtby made 37 stops, and the hosts came through in the final 20 minutes. Alex Ovechkin and Richard Panik also scored for the Capitals. The Panthers got goals from Brett Connolly, Mike Hoffman and Vincent Trocheck, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 16 saves.

Avalanche 4, Oilers 1 Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, Nazem Kadri, Matt Nieto and Logan O'Connor also scored, and Colorado beat Edmonton in Denver.

Joonas Donskoi had two assists, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the Avalanche, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira scored, and Mikko Koskinen had 46 saves for the Oilers, whose two-game win streak ended.

Jets 5, Sharks 1 Patrik Laine scored once and added two assists, and visiting Winnipeg scored five unanswered goals in a convincing win over San Jose.

Kyle Connor netted one goal and one assist, David Gustafsson collected his first NHL goal, and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots for the Jets, who have won five of six games and are on a 9-2-1 run. Mark Scheifele and Jack Roslovic also scored for Winnipeg. Aaron Dell made 21 saves for the Sharks, who went into the game with a three-game winning streak. Melker Karlsson had the lone San Jose goal.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)