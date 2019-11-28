International Development News
Rams can't afford slipup against Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams will limp into Arizona on Sunday clinging to slim playoff hopes while facing a Cardinals team that has had its fill of moral victories to this point. The Rams (6-5) have lost two of their past three games, but what resonates is the 45-6 thumping they took at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

The Los Angeles offense delivered just two second-quarter field goals, and quarterback Jared Goff completed a month of November in which he failed to throw a touchdown pass. A Rams defense that had been solid for well over a month gave up touchdowns on the Ravens' first six possessions. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have lost four consecutive games before last week's bye, including two of the last three to the 10-1 San Francisco 49ers in games in which they were competitive. Arizona (3-7-1) had the lead over the 49ers in their last meeting inside the final two minutes before San Francisco rallied.

The Cardinals have scored at least 25 points in each of their past three games as rookie quarterback Kyler Murray continues to grow. Murray accounted for 217 yards of total offense against a relentless 49ers defense as Arizona got maximum efficiency out of its offense. The Cardinals nearly won despite gaining 176 yards fewer than San Francisco. With five games to go, the Cardinals are looking to hit the reset button after some promising play.

"We want to treat it like its own season," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Nothing that's happened before this really matters. It's all about executing at a high level and playing our best football in these last five (games). ... "We have three at home in a row, and it's a great opportunity to get some momentum going and try to finish strong."

Badly damaging the Rams' playoff hopes would be a prize the Cardinals would enjoy collecting. Coming off a Super Bowl appearance, the Rams have seen their offense look nothing like it did in its high-flying 2018 season, although the struggles first appeared in the title game against the Patriots. Some teams have gone as far as to copy that New England game plan to keep the Rams in check, as both the running game with Todd Gurley and the passing game with Goff have been disappointing. While he was eighth in the league in passer rating at 101.1 last season, Goff is tied for 31st this season at 80.3.

While Goff's last passing TD came Oct. 27 in a 24-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in London, his last scoring pass in the United States came Oct. 20 at Atlanta. One sign of hope for the Rams, this week anyway, is a matchup against a Cardinals passing defense that is last in the NFL with 297.5 yards allowed in the air each game. The 29 TD passes they have allowed is also the worst total in the league.

The Los Angeles defense needs to halt a dual-threat quarterback in Murray one week after MVP favorite Lamar Jackson used his dual-threat abilities to rack up 264 yards of total offense against Los Angeles. "(Murray's) ability to speed it up and be able to deliver the ball when he sees guys open is really impressive (and shows) just how twitchy he is," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "He can make plays in the pocket, out of the pocket, and then you see just what a dynamic runner he is."

--Field Level Media

