Deepika strikes gold, Ankita wins gold in Asian archery

  • PTI
  • Bangkok
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 16:14 IST
  • Created: 28-11-2019 15:32 IST
Deepika Kumari (left) and Atanu Das (right) (Photo/ SAIMedia Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Indian archers Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat won the gold and silver medals respectively in the women's individual recurve event of the 21st Asian Championships here on Thursday. Deepika defeated Ankita 6-0 in the one-sided final.

The duo had earlier secured an individual Olympic quota for the country by storming into the semifinals of the event. Earlier in the last-four stage, Ankita got the better of Bhutan's Karma, Deepika defeated Nguyet Do Thi Anh of Vietnam.

