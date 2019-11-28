International Development News
Development News Edition

Kathmandu to implement odd-even rule for vehicles on SAG opening and closing days

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 18:56 IST
Kathmandu to implement odd-even rule for vehicles on SAG opening and closing days

Nepali authorities have announced odd-even rule for vehicles in Kathmandu valley during the opening and closing days of the South Asian Games, which will start from December 1, to control traffic congestion. The Metropolitan Traffic Police said vehicles with number plates ending in odd numbers (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) will be allowed to ply the roads on December 1, while those ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6 and 8) can ply the roads on December 10 -- the concluding day of the event.

The 10-day 13th South Asian Games (SAG) will take place in Kathmandu and Pokhara. In another development, the National Sports Council has completed the reconstruction of the 15,000-capacity Dasharath Stadium, which was damaged during the 2015 massive earthquake in Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president says prepared to intermediate to help Interjet

Mexicos president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government was ready to intermediate if necessary to support Mexican airline Interjet, when asked about reports of debts at the company.Lopez Obrador said that, according to...

NYC Thanksgiving parade balloons will fly, officials say

New York, Nov 28 AP The beloved balloons of the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade were set to fly, if lower than usual, after an anxious weather watch Thursday morning. Parade officials and the New York Police Department had been keeping an eye...

President inaugurates hospital block in Vrindavan, hails Ramakrishna Mission

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a 300-bed block of a hospital run by the Ramakrishna Mission in Vrindavan on Thursday and compared the organisations work to that done by Lord Krishna. The President, while dedicating the Sharda Block o...

Cert-in cautions govt bodies over engaging foreign IT security audit firms

Indias cyber security nodal agency Cert-in has issued an advisory to government organisations over the hiring of foreign companies for their IT security audit and asked them to take clearance from the Home Ministry before roping in such fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019