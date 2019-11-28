International Development News
Development News Edition

'The world will see a new Bajrang in Olympics'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:30 IST
'The world will see a new Bajrang in Olympics'
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@BajrangPunia)

Sounding out a warning to his rivals, a fit-again Bajrang Punia on Thursday said the wrestling world will see a new avatar of him at the Tokyo Olympics, where he will be one of India's strongest medal contenders. His weak leg defence is no secret and, of late, his rivals have successfully managed to use it to their advantage. For the same reason, most of his rivals, their coaches and even the fans believe that Bajrang starts 4-5 points behind even before stepping on to the mat.

Some experts still believe the handicap could cost India's biggest medal contender dearly in next year's Games, the last two World Championships being a testimony. However, despite this apparent weakness, Bajrang climbed to the number one ranking in the world in the competitive 65kg category in 2018, thanks to his superior stamina and ability to strike in the second period.

"My coach says I should be able to surprise my opponents when I compete again. Obviously, I can't reveal what I am doing but you will see a new Bajrang on the mat when I will compete during the Olympics," Bajrang told PTI in an interaction. "People will say that Bajrang's wrestling style is now very different. Whether it is technique, stamina, style, everything is being worked upon."

Bajrang spoke after receiving his 'Khel Ratna', the award ceremony of which he missed due to preparations for the World Championship. The 25-year-old said the tear in his right elbow has completely healed, allowing him to resume full-fledged training.

"It's been just 10 days now that I have re-started mat training after recovering from my elbow injury which I had suffered before the Worlds (in Nur Sultan). Now I am completely fit and doing everything I should be doing. Thankfully I have qualified for the Olympics in the very first qualifying event. "I was away from mat training for some time. The pain was not subsiding and the doctors had warned that it could develop into something serious if I don't let it heal. I had the time (for rest) now because I could not have taken the risk so close to the Olympics. So, the focus was on physical training and not on mat training."

Bajrang, now ranked two in the world behind Russia's Ghadzimurad Rashidov and ahead of Bahrain's Hazi Mohammed Ali, will begin the new season at an UWW ranking series event in Rome. "My first tournament in the new season will be in in January. After Italy, there is Asian Championship and one more ranking series event, but we are yet to fix a definitive schedule."

If the heart-breaking defeat at the World Championship against the home wrestler Daulet Niyazbekov was not enough, Bajrang was embroiled in a controversy when reports of him sacking his long-time coach Shako Bentinidis emerged. "I have forgotten that. Everything is in past. It was media which played it up. I don't know who spread that. It was disturbing but the Federation assured me that my needs will be taken care of and Shako is with me only," he signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

History created: BJP on passage of unauthorised colonies Bill in Lok Sabha

History has been created with the passage of the Unauthorised Colonies Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the BJP said and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with taking the step to provide ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of these ...

Rajya Sabha takes up bill to ban e-cigarettes

Rajya Sabha on Thursday took up a bill seeking a ban on electronic cigarettes, with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan highlighting the urgency to bring an ordinance earlier saying some big tobacco firms had announced plans to enter India ...

UK Labour outperforms Johnson's Conservatives in electoral fundraising

Britains opposition Labour Party raised 3.5 million pounds 4.5 million in the second week of the official election campaign, outperforming Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives who raised 3 million pounds.The Brexit Party raised 2.3 m...

Chandigarh: CEC Sunil Arora bats for innovative ways to ensure delivery of quality electoral services to stakeholders

Chief Election Commissioner CEC Sunil Arora has stressed the need for adopting innovative ways to ensure delivery of quality electoral services to the stakeholders. Arora, who chaired the meeting to review the work done by Booth Level Offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019