International Development News
Development News Edition

Interim team director Nkwe to coach S.Africa in England Tests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 22:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 22:09 IST
Interim team director Nkwe to coach S.Africa in England Tests

Johannesburg, Nov 28 (AFP) Interim team director Enoch Nkwe will be in charge of the South African team for the Test series against England starting next month, a Cricket South Africa spokesman said on Thursday. "There is no way we will go into an important series against England without having our ducks in a row," said Thamie Mthembu, CSA head of media and communications, in response to criticism about the failure to make key appointments that has led to uncertainty around preparations for the series.

Mthembu said former first-class cricketer Nkwe, 36, would remain in his interim director role, together with the support staff who oversaw a humiliating 3-0 Test series defeat in India last month. Nkwe's appointment, on the back of a successful debut season as a franchise coach, was a surprise in view of his lack of international experience, either as a player or a coach.

The key posts of director of cricket, team director and convener of selectors have not been filled, almost four months after the creation of the new positions was announced in August when former coach Ottis Gibson and his back-up staff were fired after a poor World Cup campaign. Former South African captain Graeme Smith was considered to be a front-runner for the director of cricket position before announcing on Twitter two weeks ago that he had withdrawn because he was not confident he would have the freedom to do the job on his own terms.

Former international Corrie van Zyl was appointed interim director of cricket ahead of the series in India and also headed an interim selection panel. Van Zyl has been interviewed for the permanent role but has been suspended since October 29 over a dispute between CSA and the SA Cricketers' Association.

No announcements about appointments have been made by CSA, despite chief executive Thabang Moroe saying last week that he expected to release some information last Friday. Nor has there been any announcement about preparations for the England series. "What we do not want to do is to hurry and make an appointment and then be criticised if we do not appoint the right person," said Mthembu.

But he confirmed that Nkwe remained in charge of the national team. "Enoch Nkwe and all the other members of his team remain in place, all except Corrie van Zyl," said Mthembu, who added that a disciplinary process with Van Zyl was under way.

"When you suspend someone of a high level lawyers become involved and it has to be a thorough process," he said. (AFP) ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Apparel exports to US rise 5pc post withdrawal of duty concessions

Indias apparel exports to the US post removal of duty concessions under Washingtons Generalized System of Preferences programme has seen a rise of 5 per cent compared to the same period last year when the duty benefits were available, Parli...

This is govt for all people: Uddhav on claim by

This is govt for all people Uddhav on claim byFadnavis that Vidarbha, Marathwada regions ignored by newgovt....

UPDATE 1-Uruguay opposition claims victory in presidential vote, official candidate concedes

Uruguays conservative opposition party claimed victory as the official count of Sundays presidential election concluded on Thursday, and the candidate of the governing party conceded defeat.First, there was a tweet from the opposition Natio...

Uddhav says his govt to announce big decision to give

Uddhav says his govt to announce big decision to giverelief to Maharashtra farmers in two days....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019