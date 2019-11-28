International Development News
Development News Edition

India makes winning start at 13th South Asian Games

India on Thursday got off to a winning start at the 13th South Asian Games, which is being held here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 22:20 IST
India makes winning start at 13th South Asian Games
Men's and Women's volleyball team defeated Bangladesh and Nepal respectively on Thursday. . Image Credit: ANI

India on Thursday got off to a winning start at the 13th South Asian Games, which is being held here. The Men's and Women's volleyball teams defeated Bangladesh and Nepal respectively at the Covered Hall of Dasarath International Stadium.

The Men's team secured a 25-18, 25-14, 25-15 win over Bangladesh while the Women's team thrashed the host country by 26-24, 25- 12, 25-16. In volleyball, team Nepal and India are in Group A in South Asian Games and both have won one game each.

In Group A of Women's volleyball, Nepal is placed along with India and Bangladesh whereas Pakistan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka are in Group B. Indian Women's team will face Bangladesh and the winner of the match will secure their spot in the semi-finals.

Although some sports events have already started, the formal opening ceremony of the Games will be held on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav says his govt to announce big decision to give

Uddhav says his govt to announce big decision to giverelief to Maharashtra farmers in two days....

Transasia announces foray into Brazilian market

Home-grown diagnostic company Transasia on Thursday announced a foray into Latin America by setting up an arm in Brazil, and said it will be investing up to Rs 95 crore over the next two years in the initiative. The city-headquartered comp...

UPDATE 2-France's Macron denies accepting Putin's missile proposal

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday denied having accepted a Russian proposal to impose a moratorium on missile deployments in Europe but said it was important the Kremlin initiative not be simply dismissed.Russia has called on the...

Uddhav-led cabinet's first decision is to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's capital in Raigad Fort

Uddhav-led cabinets first decision Rs 20 cr to conserve Chatrapati Shivaji Maharajs capital in Raigad Fort...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019