India makes winning start at 13th South Asian Games
India on Thursday got off to a winning start at the 13th South Asian Games, which is being held here.
India on Thursday got off to a winning start at the 13th South Asian Games, which is being held here. The Men's and Women's volleyball teams defeated Bangladesh and Nepal respectively at the Covered Hall of Dasarath International Stadium.
The Men's team secured a 25-18, 25-14, 25-15 win over Bangladesh while the Women's team thrashed the host country by 26-24, 25- 12, 25-16. In volleyball, team Nepal and India are in Group A in South Asian Games and both have won one game each.
In Group A of Women's volleyball, Nepal is placed along with India and Bangladesh whereas Pakistan, Maldives, and Sri Lanka are in Group B. Indian Women's team will face Bangladesh and the winner of the match will secure their spot in the semi-finals.
Although some sports events have already started, the formal opening ceremony of the Games will be held on Sunday. (ANI)
