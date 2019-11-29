SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7.30 p.m GMT/2.30 p.m ET

International Development News
  • Reuters
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 02:09 IST
  • Created: 29-11-2019 01:07 IST
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7.30 p.m GMT/2.30 p.m ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA Russia readies for 2020 Olympics despite the potential ban

The head of Russia's Olympic Committee said on Thursday it was carrying on with preparations for the Tokyo Olympics next year and criticised World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recommendations to punish some Russian Olympic officials as excessive and wrong. SOCCER-ENGLAND/

Soccer-Labouring Liverpool and City head into crucial month Premier League leaders Liverpool and champions Manchester City are heading into an intense month of fixtures with neither looking close to their best.

FOOTBALL-NFL-PIT-CLE/ Steelers-Browns first game since helmet hit brawl steeped in drama

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will meet on Sunday just two weeks after an ugly on-field melee in which Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett struck Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet, an incident that stunned onlookers and led to a number of suspensions. UPCOMING

CRICKET CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/

Cricket - New Zealand v England second test match New Zealand face England at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the second of two test matches

29 Nov - 30 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test at the Adelaide Oval

29 Nov OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/GYMNASTICS (TV) Olympics - Trampoline test event at newly-build Tokyo 2020 gymnastics arena

Official trampoline test event held at the newly-built Olympic Gymnastic Centre, which will host gymnastics and boccia at the Tokyo 2020 Games. This is the first event to be held in the venue. 29 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

MOTOR RACING MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Practice Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

29 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT SOCCER

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BOU/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur news conference

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho holds a news conference ahead of his third game in charge of the club against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League. 29 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-MCI/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of his side's Premier League match against Newcastle United. 29 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BRH/PREVIEW (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of his team's Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion as the leaders aim to equal a club record of going 31 league games unbeaten. 29 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-AVA/PREVIEW Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United news conference

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the media ahead of his team's Premier League match against Aston Villa. 29 Nov

GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship The new European Tour season opens up on the banks of the Kruger Park with the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club

29 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

FOOTBALL-SEA-MIN-PREVIEW Field Level Media-Seahawks welcome Vikings in key MNF showdown

The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks meet Monday night in a critical NFC matchup. 28 Nov 20:00 ET / 1:00 GMT

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NFL notebook

Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. 28 Nov 20:45 ET / 1:45 GMT

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA.

28 Nov 21:00 ET / 2:00 GMT COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MISS-MSST Field Level Media -Egg Bowl: Ole Miss at Mississippi State

Mississippi State and Ole Miss have the Thanksgiving Day stage to themselves in the college football world in the annual Egg Bowl rivalry game. 28 Nov

