UPDATE 1-Cricket-England win toss, choose to field v New Zealand in second test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 03:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 03:34 IST
England captain Joe Root won the toss and chose to field in the second test against New Zealand on Friday as the tourists seek to level the two-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler was ruled out after he tweaked his back during a gym workout with middle-order batsman Ollie Pope taking the gloves and top-order batsman Zak Crawley brought in to make his debut. Chris Woakes has also joined the attack as the third seam-bowling all-rounder in the team with spinner Jack Leach dropped after figures of 2-153 from 47 overs in the defeat at Bay Oval, leaving England without a frontline slow bowler or wicketkeeper.

"There is quite a lot of live grass on it (the pitch) and history suggests here that you get the most out of it in the first session so hopefully we can use that to our advantage," Root said at the toss. "We have gone with five seamers, so hopefully that will help us get into the game."

He added that the lack of penetration in England's attack was one reason they opted for five seam bowlers at Seddon Park. "We are still trying to find ways to take 20 wickets in these conditions and feel this is a great opportunity on a surface like this. It is a good chance to explore that."

New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell will make his test debut on his home ground as a replacement for the injured Colin de Grandhomme. Matt Henry has replaced fellow pace bowler Trent Boult, who suffered a rib muscle injury in the hosts' innings and 65 run first-test victory in Mt Maunganui, with fast bowler Lockie Ferguson still waiting to make his test debut.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said Henry's experience had earned him a place ahead of Ferguson as his team seeks their fifth successive series victory at home in the last two years. "Matt will come in and take the new ball," Williamson said.

"He has been around the group for a long time and has obviously come in when we have had injuries to our two opening bowlers so it's an exciting opportunity for him." New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner.

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad.

