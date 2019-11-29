Cowboys owner Jones: 'Not the time' for coaching change

An emotional Jerry Jones told reporters after his Dallas Cowboys lost to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day that he will not fire head coach Jason Garrett. "I'm not going to make a coaching change," Jones said, adding, "This is not the time."

Jones, the owner and general manager, also said that firing Garrett would give the team "zero chance" at winning the Super Bowl this season, a goal he still believes is achievable with a bit of luck. "It's not impossible for us to do more than just show up in the playoffs," Jones said.

The Cowboys lost 26-15 to the Bills, dropping to 6-6 with their third loss in the last four weeks. They remain a half-game ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East, with the Eagles set to visit Miami on Sunday. Jones voiced his frustrations with the team and the coaching staff after a 13-9 loss at New England on Sunday, but he said on Tuesday that he did not plan to fire Garrett in the middle of the season.

Garrett, who is in the final year of his contract, has gone 83-65 since taking over as the Cowboys' head coach midway through the 2010 campaign. The Cowboys have made the playoffs in three of those years, going 2-3 in those appearances. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)