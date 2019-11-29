International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Cricket-Latham ton steadies NZ at tea in second England test

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hamilton
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 08:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 08:27 IST
UPDATE 3-Cricket-Latham ton steadies NZ at tea in second England test
Image Credit: ANI

Tom Latham rode his luck as he scored his 11th test century and helped New Zealand reach 173-3 at tea on the opening day of the second test against England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.

Latham, who brought up the milestone with his 15th boundary in the final over before the break, was on 101 while Henry Nicholls was five not out after he replaced Ross Taylor about 25 minutes before the break. Taylor (53) was snapped up at first slip by England captain Joe Root, his third catch of the innings, on the ball after he brought up his 32nd test half-century. The wicket ended a 116-run partnership with Latham after New Zealand had slumped to 39-2.

Latham's century was hardly chanceless when he was dropped at second slip by Ben Stokes from a Jofra Archer delivery while on 66. He also had a nervous wait on 79 after England reviewed an lbw appeal from Chris Woakes that was initially turned down. Ball-tracking technology showed the ball had pitched outside leg.

The 35-year-old Taylor was also lucky during the session after New Zealand resumed on 86-2 when he was given out lbw on 25 and appeared resigned to his fate before he was told to review the decision by Latham. Technology suggested he had got a thin edge to the Stuart Broad delivery before it cannoned into his pad, although television commentators said they thought the noise picked up by stump microphones was created by Taylor's foot.

Jeet Raval (five) and captain Kane Williamson (four) were both snapped up by Root in the slips after Broad and Woakes found some movement off the pitch inside the first hour. New Zealand won the first match of the two-test series at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Cricket-Rain forces players off after tea in second NZ-England test

Heavy rain forced players from the field at Seddon Park in Hamilton, shortly after they returned from a tea break on the first day of the second test between New Zealand and England.Jofra Archer bowled just three deliveries of the 55th over...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia win toss, bat first in second test

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test against a shaken-up Pakistan side at Adelaide Oval on Friday.Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first test by an innings and five runs in Brisbane. Th...

WRAPUP 1-Australian students kick off global climate change protests

Thousands of Australian students walked out of class on Friday to join rallies demanding stronger action to rein in climate change, which they said is contributing to the countrys bushfire crisis. Australia has been battling wildfires for w...

Canada: 7 killed in plane crash

Seven people were killed in a plane crash in the north of Kingston, Canadas authorities said on Thursday. The fatal accident took place on Wednesday evening. It is not clear what caused a plane to crash. The wreckage of the plane was found ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019