UPDATE 3-Cricket-Latham ton steadies NZ at tea in second England test

Tom Latham rode his luck as he scored his 11th test century and helped New Zealand reach 173-3 at tea on the opening day of the second test against England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.

Latham, who brought up the milestone with his 15th boundary in the final over before the break, was on 101 while Henry Nicholls was five not out after he replaced Ross Taylor about 25 minutes before the break. Taylor (53) was snapped up at first slip by England captain Joe Root, his third catch of the innings, on the ball after he brought up his 32nd test half-century. The wicket ended a 116-run partnership with Latham after New Zealand had slumped to 39-2.

Latham's century was hardly chanceless when he was dropped at second slip by Ben Stokes from a Jofra Archer delivery while on 66. He also had a nervous wait on 79 after England reviewed an lbw appeal from Chris Woakes that was initially turned down. Ball-tracking technology showed the ball had pitched outside leg.

The 35-year-old Taylor was also lucky during the session after New Zealand resumed on 86-2 when he was given out lbw on 25 and appeared resigned to his fate before he was told to review the decision by Latham. Technology suggested he had got a thin edge to the Stuart Broad delivery before it cannoned into his pad, although television commentators said they thought the noise picked up by stump microphones was created by Taylor's foot.

Jeet Raval (five) and captain Kane Williamson (four) were both snapped up by Root in the slips after Broad and Woakes found some movement off the pitch inside the first hour. New Zealand won the first match of the two-test series at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs.

