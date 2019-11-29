International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Cricket-Rain ends first day of second NZ-England test early

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hamilton
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 10:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 10:03 IST
UPDATE 5-Cricket-Rain ends first day of second NZ-England test early
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

Heavy rain washed out the final session of the first day of the second test between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.

Jofra Archer bowled three deliveries of the 55th over with New Zealand unable to add to their tea score of 173-3 before rain swept across the area and ground staff rushed to cover the wicket block and parts of the outfield. Umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Wilson inspected the ground at 5.15 p.m. (0415 GMT) and decided there was no further chance of play. The second day's play will resume 30 minutes early on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. (2130 GMT).

Tom Latham was on 101, while Henry Nicholls was on five when players left the field. Ross Taylor was the only wicket to fall in the middle session for 53 when he was snapped up at first slip by England captain Joe Root, his third catch of the innings, on the ball after he brought up his 32nd test half-century.

The wicket ended a 116-run partnership with Latham after New Zealand had slumped to 39-2. Latham's 11th test century was hardly chanceless when he was dropped at second slip by Ben Stokes from an Archer delivery while on 66.

He also had a nervous wait on 79 after England reviewed an lbw appeal from Chris Woakes that was initially turned down. Ball-tracking technology showed the ball had pitched outside leg. Jeet Raval (five) and captain Kane Williamson (four) were both snapped up by Root in the slips inside the first hour after Broad and Woakes found some movement off the pitch.

New Zealand won the first match of the two-test series at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

China, HK stocks drop as Sino-U.S. trade tensions escalate

Hong Kongs benchmark index dropped 2 on Friday on concerns how an overdue truce might be agreed between Washington and Beijing amid fresh trade-war headlines. The Hang Seng index was down 2 at 26,363.78 points, while the Hong Kong China Ent...

Air quality improves in city, light rains predicted

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. The Air Quality Index stood at 79.The MeT department has predicted light rains in later parts of the day. An AQI between 0-50 is considered...

China limits number of rides drivers can offer through car-pooling services

Chinas Ministry of Transport said car-pooling services have to limit the daily number of rides drivers can offer through apps such as Didi Chuxings Hitch, which began trial operations this month a year after passenger deaths left the servic...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong protesters call for weekend rallies, police quit campus battleground

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong stirred support for more rallies over the weekend, as police withdrew on Friday from a university campus which had seen some of the worst clashes with security forces during nearly six months of unrest....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019