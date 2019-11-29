International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 7-Cricket-Latham scores ton before rain ends first day early

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hamilton
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 12:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 11:46 IST
UPDATE 7-Cricket-Latham scores ton before rain ends first day early
Image Credit: Twitter (@Tomlatham2)

New Zealand's Tom Latham managed to score his 11th test century before heavy rain washed out the final session of the first day of the second test between England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.

Jofra Archer bowled three deliveries of the 55th over with New Zealand unable to add to their tea score of 173-3 before rain swept across the area and ground staff rushed to cover the wicket block and parts of the outfield. Umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Wilson inspected the ground at 5.15 p.m. (0415 GMT) and decided there was no further chance of play. The second day's play will resume 30 minutes early on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. (2130 GMT).

Latham was on 101, his fifth test century in his last 10 innings, while Henry Nicholls was on five when players left the field. "If I knew what it was I'd be trying to bottle that up as much as possible," Latham said about his run of form over the last two years.

"It's just about trying to stick to a plan for long periods of time and that's probably what's given me success over the last year or so. "I think sometimes you can get a little ahead of yourself and all of a sudden you're walking back to the pavilion."

PACE HEAVY England had chosen a five-pronged pace attack for the match with Chris Woakes coming in for left-arm spinner Jack Leach, although Ben Stokes appeared to suffer discomfort in his left knee while bowling and only managed two overs.

The team said it was unclear if he would bowl again in the innings. Despite having first use of a pitch that often gives bowlers some assistance on the first day, England wasted their chance to hammer home the opportunity that Stuart Broad and Woakes created by dismissing Jeet Raval and Kane Williamson in the first hour.

Raval (five) and Williamson (four) were both snapped up by Root in the slips before Ross Taylor (53) and Latham combined for a 116-run partnership to drag their side back into the match. Taylor was the only wicket to fall in the middle session when he was caught by Root on the ball after he brought up his 32nd test half-century.

Latham's 11th test century was hardly chanceless but he rode his luck throughout the day. England could have had a dream first session when Latham was given out lbw for 49 to Woakes in the final over before lunch only to have the decision overturned on review.

Latham continued to ride his luck after lunch when he was dropped at second slip by Stokes from an Archer delivery while on 66. He also had a nervous wait on 79 after England reviewed an lbw appeal from Woakes that was initially turned down. Ball-tracking technology showed the ball had pitched outside leg.

Latham reached his century in the final over before tea when he danced down the wicket to Root and punched him down through mid-on for his 15th boundary. New Zealand won the first match of the two-test series at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui by an innings and 65 runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

INX Media case: Delhi court grants interim bail to ex NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar, others

A Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar and others in the INX Media corruption case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also granted relief to former OSD to finance minister Pradeep Kumar Bagga ...

JU considering to set up gender-neutral toilets in campus

The Jadavpur University is considering a proposal by the students union to set up gender-neutral toilets on the campus, varsity authorities said on Friday. The administration has received a proposal for setting up two gender-neutral toilets...

First Aghadi cabinet meet discussed house majority: Fadnavis

BJP leaderDevendra Fadnavis on Friday attacked the newly-formed Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra, alleging it preferred discussing proving majority in its first cabinet meet rather than giving relief to farmers, and asked why it t...

BJP sharpens attack on Shiv Sena, demands Uddhav to define his 'new secularism'

By Pragya Kaushika With Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP have sharpened their attacks on their past ally in the NDA.With several leaders including c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019