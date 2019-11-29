International Development News
Development News Edition

FIFA delegation satisfied with Bhubaneswar's preparation for U17 Women's World Cup

A FIFA delegation along with the members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) inspected the Kalinga Stadium to ascertain the readiness of Bhubaneswar to host the U17 Women's World Cup in 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneshwar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 16:08 IST
FIFA delegation satisfied with Bhubaneswar's preparation for U17 Women's World Cup
Bhubaneswar became the third venue to be inspected by the FIFA-LOC delegation after Kolkata and Guwahati. The team will travel to Ahmedabad on Saturday to assess the facilities.. Image Credit: ANI

A FIFA delegation along with the members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) inspected the Kalinga Stadium to ascertain the readiness of Bhubaneswar to host the U17 Women's World Cup in 2020. Following the visit, the delegation expressed their satisfaction with the work, which has taken place at the venue.

FIFA Project Lead for the Tournament Oliver Vogt said in an official statement: "We're very happy to be here because we know Bhubaneswar is a city which is very passionate about sports. You have hosted the Hockey World Cup and now it is time to shift to football. If Bhubaneswar is selected as a Host City, we're very confident that the U17 Women's World Cup will be a huge success." "Our government is committed in its efforts to host the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup. We are looking to complete all infrastructural build and upgradations by the first quarter of 2020," added Vishal Kumar Dev, Commissioner-Cum-Secretary for Sports and Tourism, Odisha.

Tournament Director of the LOC Roma Khanna said: "Even though more work needs to be done with the overall infrastructure, we are confident about Bhubaneswar's ability to deliver this. What is even more heartening is the plans towards women's football development that are taking shape." "We are extremely pleased and very appreciative of the State government for putting its weight behind this initiative. It is a key component of this tournament. We want that more support to be given for the overall development of women's football," added Khanna.

Bhubaneswar became the third venue to be inspected by the FIFA-LOC delegation after Kolkata and Guwahati. The team will travel to Ahmedabad on Saturday to assess the facilities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban say 'way too early' to speak of resuming talks with US

Kabul, Nov 29 AFP The Taliban said Friday it was way too early to speak of resuming direct talks with Washington, a day after President Donald Trump suggested negotiations to end Americas longest war were back on track during a surprise vis...

West Bengal Assembly adjourned after obituary references

The West Bengal Assembly was adjourned for the day on Friday after obituary references were made to politicians and noted persons who died recently. Speaker Biman Banerjee ordered that mobile phone of TMC MLA from Gaighata, Pulin Behari Ra...

Pakistani man aims to bring shade to Iraq's Arbaeen pilgrims

A retired Pakistani industrialist sent thousands of saplings to Iraq on Friday to bring shade to pilgrims, an idea formed when his relatives returned from a holy site with sunburn.Mohammedi Durbar, 85, wants to plant nearly 50,000 trees alo...

Motor racing-Bottas sets the pace in Abu Dhabi as Vettel crashes

Valtteri Bottas lapped fastest for Mercedes in first practice for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Friday while Ferraris Sebastian Vettel spun and hit the barriers to end the session.The Finn lapped the Yas Marina track...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019