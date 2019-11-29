UPDATE 1-Vivendi's Canal+ and BeIN win French Champions League rights
Vivendi's Canal+ and Qatar-based beIN Sports have won the rights to broadcast Champions League matches in France between 2021 and 2024 for a record 375 million euros ($413 million) a year, French sports daily l'Equipe reported.
BeIN confirmed in a statement on Friday that it had won the rights. It did not say how much it paid but described the price as "reasoned and thought-through." Canal+ declined to comment. L'Equipe also reported that TF1, France's biggest TV broadcaster, obtained the right to show the final of the sport's most-watched club competition.
The sum paid by Canal+ and BeIN is higher than the 315 million euros a year RMC Sport paid for the rights up to 2021. RMC is part of SFR, the telecoms group owned by Altice Europe. Before that, the Champions League rights had been held by Canal+ and BeIN. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)
