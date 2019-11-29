Chowrasia fires 67 to share lead with Shamim at Kensville Open

Sunit Chowrasia shot a second straight five-under-67 to share the halfway lead with veteran Shamim Khan at the third edition of the Kensville Open here on Friday. Chowrasia and Shamim, who carded a matching 68 on Friday, had identical totals of 10-under-134 after 36 holes, while Udayan Mane (67) and Arjun Prasad (70) were two shots off the lead in tied third place.

Fifty professionals and two amateurs made the cut which fell at two-over-146. Chowrasia enjoyed a solid start as he made a chip-in for par on the 12th followed by a tough two-putt for par on the 13th and an eagle chip-in on the 14th.

The 25-year-old, the nephew of Indian golfing legend SSP Chawrasia, added four more birdies and a bogey thereafter which included a 12-feet birdie conversion on the third to end up with the day's joint lowest round. Shamim (66-68), the round one joint leader, continued in the lead on day two after draining six birdies at the expense of two bogeys.

He was four-under and error-free through his first 11 holes thus staring at an outright lead. But two birdies and bogeys each over the next five holes slowed down his progress. Delhi-based Naman Dawar made an eagle-two on the 12th during his round of 68 that placed him fifth and seven-under-137.

Amateur Jay Pandya was the highest-placed among the Ahmedabad-based golfers. Pandya was in tied 13th at three-under-141. Defending champion Tapy Ghai of Gurugram was a further shot back in tied 18th.

Amateur Anshul Patel was only the second Ahmedabad-based golfer after Jay Pandya to have made the cut. Patel's total of two-over-146 placed him tied 43rd. PGTI Order of Merit leader Rashid Khan of Delhi missed the cut by one shot as he totaled three-over-147.

