Aditi Ashok lying second in Spain

India's Aditi Ashok, playing only her sixth LET event of the season, followed up a first round two-under 70 with five-under 67 to get to the second place in the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España Femenino here. Aditi, a two-time Ladies European Tour winner, was placed Tied-eighth in Abu Dhabi in January and was then finished eighth at Estrella Damm Ladies Open in September.

Aditi, who has spent most of her time on the LPGA, had five birdies against two bogeys in the first round and then had six birdies against one solitary bogey in the second as she reached seven-under 137. She is one shot behind Karolina Lampert (68-68).

Among other Indians, Diksha Dagar shot 72 in first round and was one over through eight in second. Tvesa Malik, also 72 in first round, was also one-over through seven in second. Astha Madan struggled to 81 in first and was two-over through eight in second.

In the first round, Olivia Cowan shot a career-best seven-under par 65 to take a slim lead after day 1. The seventh ranked Ladies European Tour player was one clear of the order of merit leader, Marianne Skarpnord, at Aloha Golf Club in Marbella, where the penultimate event of the 2019 season is under way.

Julia Engstrom, Maha Haddioui, Kylie Henry and Emma Nilsson shot 69s to round out the top 10.

