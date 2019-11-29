Davis Cup: India lead by 2-0 against Pakistan on day one
Indian tennis players Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal won their respective matches in the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan to give their team a 2-0 lead on the opening day here on Friday.
Indian tennis players Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal won their respective matches in the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan to give their team a 2-0 lead on the opening day here on Friday. Ramanathan trounced Muhammad Shoaib in two straight-sets 6-0, 6-0. His opponent failed to secure a single point in the clash.
While in the other game of the day, Nagal defeated Huzaifa Abdul Rehman 6-0, 6-2. Veteran Leander Paes and debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan will now look to seal the tie when they clash with Hufaiza and Shoaib in the doubles match on Saturday. (ANI)
