International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Reaction to Arsenal sacking manager Unai Emery

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 21:03 IST
Soccer-Reaction to Arsenal sacking manager Unai Emery

English Premier League side Arsenal sacked manager Unai Emery on Friday after a poor run of form and named assistant Freddie Ljungberg as interim boss while they searched for a permanent replacement. Here are some reactions to the Spaniard's departure from the north London club:

INTERIM COACH FREDDIE LJUNGBERG "However long I oversee Arsenal for I will give everything I have to put smiles on faces again. We have a busy few weeks ahead and the team needs your support. Let's get to work," he said on Twitter.

MANCHESTER CITY BOSS PEP GUARDIOLA "I'm sorry for him. Every time a manager is sacked it's not good news. It does not change my opinion of him. He is an incredible professional. I am sure he will find another job soon."

LIVERPOOL BOSS JUERGEN KLOPP "I was surprised when I saw the news. That's how the football world is. I have no clue what happened there but obviously the board wasn't happy with the performances and made a decision.

"That's our life (as a manager) when you sign a contract. I wish him all the best. He is an outstanding manager and has shown that in many different countries. "Arsenal have to find a solution now. There are coaches out there, younger ones, maybe less experienced. Maybe they can take a chance."

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO "It's always sad news... There is not one single manager who is sacked that I'm happy with. I always feel the deja vu situation.

"I'm sad for it but that's life, and Unai is a fantastic coach with a proven record. Little bit of rest, another big club will come for him and his career will be back on track. "So no dramas, mi amigo, keep going and you will get another club."

CHELSEA MANAGER FRANK LAMPARD "I wouldn't say it was inevitable. Nothing is inevitable either way in football. It is not nice, everyone has a work ethic and an idea and it goes one way or the other.

"It is a shame, it looked like he gave everything in the role." SKY SPORTS PUNDIT AND FORMER MAN UTD DEFENDER GARY NEVILLE

"He's been disrespected at times... his accent and manner have been ridiculed. The reality is he's a top coach who couldn't find his way in this particular job. Without a shadow of a doubt the players have let him down. "The manager will take the hit, it's his responsibility to place them into an organised shape.

"But some of those players... I've been critical of my own club over the last few years for their recruitment policy and their strategy, but Arsenal's is truly pathetic." FORMER ARSENAL GOALKEEPER BOB WILSON

"I think there was an inevitability about this. You had to be there at the weekend when I was there. And last night... the atmosphere had become toxic. There is no question about that. "There are all sorts of issues, not just the fact that the defence has clearly been the main problem... I didn't know what the side was going to be from game to game under Unai's regime and I find that really difficult to come to terms with."

ARSENAL SUPPORTERS' TRUST (AST) "The dismissal of Unai Emery was unfortunate but inevitable. Performances and results have been far below what is expected at Arsenal. But Emery's departure is the easy part.

"The more difficult challenge is to recruit a suitable successor. We are far from certain that Arsenal has the right personnel to lead this process. "The AST has long been advocating that the most important changes needed at Arsenal are in the boardroom where Arsenal need better governance."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Texas chemical fire that forced evacuations burns for third day

The fire at a petrochemical plant that prompted thousands of people to flee from four Texas communities burned for a third day on Friday with officials huddling as investigations were launched. The fiery blast at a TPC Group facility on Por...

Israeli troops shoot dead Palestinian on Gaza border: Gaza ministry

Gaza City Palestinian Territories, Nov 29 AFP Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian teen near the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said. Fahd al-Astal, 16, died after being shot in the stomach east of Khan Y...

Israeli troops kill Palestinian near Gaza security fence -Palestinians

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian teenager near the border fence with the Gaza Strip on Friday, Palestinian officials said. Local residents said a few dozen Palestinians had approached the border fence, an area in which Israels...

Rival students union clash: Oppn leader joins sit in with KSU

Rival students union clash Oppn leader joins sit in with KSU activists Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 29 PTI Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala squatted on the road in front of the University college here along with Ke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019