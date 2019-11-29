International Development News
Report: Giants to place LS DeOssie on IR

The New York Giants are expected to place long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported. DeOssie, who is nursing wrist and knee injuries, was responsible for a bad snap that led to a 42-yard missed field goal by Aldrick Rosas in New York's 19-14 setback against Chicago on Sunday.

The 35-year-old DeOssie, who is in the final year of his contract, has played in 199 career games with the Giants since being selected by the team in the fourth round of the 2007 NFL Draft. DeOssie joins quarterback Eli Manning as the lone remaining members left on New York's roster after the franchise's last two Super Bowl championships.

The Giants (2-9) have long snapper Colin Holba on the practice squad if they need to make a move prior to Sunday's game against the visiting Green Bay Packers (8-3). --Field Level Media

