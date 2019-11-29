International Development News
Reports: Flames fire Peters after allegations of racism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 23:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 22:38 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLFlames)

The Calgary Flames reportedly fired head coach Bill Peters on Friday, according to multiple media reports, after revelations this week that he used racial slurs a decade ago while coaching in the American Hockey League. The Flames, who did not officially announce the move, declared that general manager Brad Treliving will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m ET at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta.

The Flames had distanced themselves from Peters after learning of the allegations. They sent him back to Calgary ahead of Wednesday's 3-2 road victory over the Buffalo Sabres. On Monday, former NHLer Akim Aliu detailed on social media how he was the target of racially charged language from an unnamed person when he played for the Rockford Ice Hogs of the AHL in the 2009-10 season. In an interview with TSN published Tuesday, Aliu confirmed he was speaking about Peters.

Aliu, who was born in Nigeria but played junior hockey in Canada, said he was 20 in the 2009-10 season and in charge of selecting the Ice Hogs' locker room music. Peters didn't like his hip-hop choices, Aliu said. "He walked in before a morning pre-game skate and said, 'Hey Akim, I'm sick of you playing that n----- s---,'" Aliu told TSN, with Peters, who was then the Ice Hogs head coach, referring to Aliu's taste in music. "He said 'I'm sick of hearing this n-----s f------ other n-----s in the ass stuff.'

"He then walked out like nothing ever happened. You could hear a pin drop in the room, everything went dead silent. I just sat down in my stall, didn't say a word." Peters released a statement apologizing for his actions.

"I have regretted the incident since it happened, and I now also apologize to anyone negatively affected by my words," Peters wrote in the statement. Peters, 54, was the head coach of the Hurricanes (2014-18) before moving on to the Flames. A local product from the Alberta province, he has a 61-37-11 record with the Flames.

Overall, Peters' record as an NHL head coach is 198-175-64.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

