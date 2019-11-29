South Asian Games: India enter semifinal of Volleyball

India on Friday entered the semifinal of Volleyball in both the male and female categories of the South Asian Games being hosted in Nepal's capital Kathmandu. Team India (male category) which is in Group-A, in its last match against Nepal, knocked out the opponent in straight sets 25-15, 25-13 and 25-16.

Registering win in both the matches, India have become the winner of Group A. On Thursday, India thrashed Bangladesh with a wide margin. Now on Sunday India will take on the runner up of Group B in the first round of the semifinals. The Indian women team defeated Bangladesh in the last match of Group A in straight sets of 25-8, 25-11 and 25-9.

The Indian women's team also tolled as the group winner. Now the team will clash with the Maldives and host Nepal will face off Sri Lanka in the semifinals tomorrow. Though the formal opening ceremony of the games will take place on Sunday, Volleyball matches have already started. Over 2700 athletes will compete for 1119 medals including 319 Gold in 26 games. As many as 499 athletes from India are participating in the biggest sporting event of South Asia. The closing ceremony will be held on December 10. (ANI)

