International Development News
Development News Edition

South Asian Games: India enter semifinal of Volleyball

India on Friday entered the semifinal of Volleyball in both the male and female categories of the South Asian Games being hosted in Nepal's capital Kathmandu.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 23:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 23:22 IST
South Asian Games: India enter semifinal of Volleyball
South Asian Games logo. Image Credit: ANI

India on Friday entered the semifinal of Volleyball in both the male and female categories of the South Asian Games being hosted in Nepal's capital Kathmandu. Team India (male category) which is in Group-A, in its last match against Nepal, knocked out the opponent in straight sets 25-15, 25-13 and 25-16.

Registering win in both the matches, India have become the winner of Group A. On Thursday, India thrashed Bangladesh with a wide margin. Now on Sunday India will take on the runner up of Group B in the first round of the semifinals. The Indian women team defeated Bangladesh in the last match of Group A in straight sets of 25-8, 25-11 and 25-9.

The Indian women's team also tolled as the group winner. Now the team will clash with the Maldives and host Nepal will face off Sri Lanka in the semifinals tomorrow. Though the formal opening ceremony of the games will take place on Sunday, Volleyball matches have already started. Over 2700 athletes will compete for 1119 medals including 319 Gold in 26 games. As many as 499 athletes from India are participating in the biggest sporting event of South Asia. The closing ceremony will be held on December 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Building a better battery with machine learning and artificial intelligence

UK police say a number of people injured in London Bridge incident

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ANMs protest in front of Odisha assembly

Demanding employment, scores of Auxiliary Nursing Midwiferies ANMs on Friday staged a protest in front of Odisha Assembly here. Gitanjali, one of the protestors, told ANI As many as 17,000 ANMs have been unemployed since 2006. No recruitmen...

Shah discusses citizenship bill with northeast leaders, civil society members

Members of political parties and civil society organisations from northeastern states met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The meetings will take place on two more days -- November 30 and De...

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Bottas reprimanded but sets the pace in Abu Dhabi

Valtteri Bottas led Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton in a practice one-two at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday before being reprimanded for a collision with Haas driver Romain Grosjean. The Finn, who was also fastest in the opening sessi...

INSIGHT-Threats, arrests, targeted killings silence Iraqi dissidents

After armed men raided the home of Hussein Adel al-Madani and his wife Sara Talib last year, the Iraqi activists spent months of self-imposed exile in Turkey, changed address upon returning home and ceased participating in protests, accordi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019