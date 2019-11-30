SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

International Development News
Development News Edition

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 01:13 IST
  • Created: 30-11-2019 01:01 IST
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-CGY-PETERS NHL-Flames coach Peters' resigns after alleged racial slur

Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters has resigned after apologising for using "offensive language" towards a player in the minor leagues a decade ago, the National Hockey League team said on Friday. GOLF-PRESIDENTS/DAY

Golf-Day ruled out of Presidents Cup and replaced by An Australian Jason Day has been forced out of the Presidents Cup with a back injury and will be replaced by South Korean An Byeong-hun, International team captain Ernie Els said on Friday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS Soccer-Emery pays price for failing to reverse Arsenal decline

Whoever replaced Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager always knew they would be stepping into extremely large boots and Spaniard Unai Emery never looked capable of filling them. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-B29/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Marseille v Brest report Marseille play Brest in their ligue 1 match

29 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-S04-UNB/REPORT

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Schalke 04 v Union Berlin Schalke 04 will join leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach at the top with a win over Union Berlin.

29 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-EURO/UEFA (TV)

Soccer - UEFA holds news conference before Euro 2020 draw UEFA is expected to hold a news conference in Bucharest before the Euro 2020 finals draw about the organisation of the tournament which will take place in 11 different countries.

30 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-ALV-MAD/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Alaves v Real Madrid Real Madrid visit Alaves in La Liga.

30 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-MCI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Manchester City Newcastle United face Manchester City in the Premier League.

30 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BCS-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund Juergen Klinsmann takes charge of his first match as Hertha Berlin coach against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

30 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth Tottenham Hotspur face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

30 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BRH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion Liverpool play Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

30 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v West Ham United Chelsea play West Ham United in the Premier League.

30 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-CRY/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Crystal Palace 30 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-STR-LYO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Strasbourg v Lyon report

Strasbourg play Lyon in their ligue 1 match 30 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-EURO/DRAW (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Euro 2020 Finals Draw

Bucharest's ROMEXPO hosts the Euro 2020 finals draw. 30 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY-B04/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern Munich play Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. 30 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-WAT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Southampton v Watford

30 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-LIL-DIJ/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - France - Ligue 1 - Lille v Dijon report Losc play Dijon in their ligue 1 match

30 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/ Cricket - New Zealand v England second test match

New Zealand face England at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the second of two test matches 30 Nov - 1 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/ Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test

Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - Second test at the Adelaide Oval 30 Nov

ALPINE SKIING ALPINE-SKIING/MEN (PIX)

Alpine Skiing - Men's World Cup downhill The first men's downhill race of the World Cup season is scheduled for Lake Louise in Canada.

30 Nov ALPINE-SKIING/WOMEN (PIX)

Alpine Skiing - World Cup giant slalom World Cup giant slalom coverage from Killington, Vermont.

30 Nov MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/ (PIX) (TV) Motor racing - Formula One - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying

Action from qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. 30 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT GOLF

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX) Golf - European Tour - Alfred Dunhill Championship

The new European Tour season opens up on the banks of the Kruger Park with the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Club 30 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes.

20:45 ET / 01:45 GMT NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA. 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

