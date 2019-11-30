Steelers' Conner doubtful, Smith-Schuster out vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and likely running back James Conner for Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Browns, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. Smith-Schuster cleared concussion protocol this week but a knee injury will force him to miss his second straight game. For the season, Smith-Schuster has 38 catches for 524 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.

Conner returned to practice the last two days but has been listed as doubtful to play against the Browns due to a shoulder injury. If inactive to play Sunday, Conner will miss his second consecutive game and fourth in five weeks. He has rushed for 390 yards and four touchdowns on 102 carries in eight games. He also has 30 receptions for 242 yards and two TDs.

The Browns (5-6) visit the Steelers (6-5), who are three games behind the first-place Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.

