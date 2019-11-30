International Development News
NFL suspends Cardinals CB Shaw for betting

NFL suspends Cardinals CB Shaw for betting
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw was suspended at least through the end of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games multiple times this season, the league announced Friday. Commissioner Roger Goodell issued the suspension of Shaw, a fifth-year player currently on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. In March, Shaw signed a one-year deal with Arizona and would become a free agent after this season.

"The continued success of the NFL depends directly on each of us doing everything necessary to safeguard the integrity of the game and the reputations of all who participate in the league," Goodell said in a statement. "At the core of this responsibility is the longstanding principle that betting on NFL games, or on any element of a game, puts at risk the integrity of the game, damages public confidence in the NFL, and is forbidden under all circumstances. If you work in the NFL in any capacity, you may not bet on NFL football." Shaw, 27, can appeal his suspension by filing notice within three days and can seek reinstatement to the NFL on Feb. 15, 2021.

No evidence was found that indicated Shaw used inside information or "that any game was compromised in any way," according to the NFL, which added, "Nor was there evidence suggesting any awareness by teammates, coaches or other players of his betting activity." Shaw, a 2015 fourth-round draft choice of Cincinnati out of Southern California, played three seasons with the Bengals before joining the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018. He has one interception in 55 career games (14 starts).

Shaw also was suspended during his senior season at USC for lying about an injury to his two ankles. He initially told the team he got hurt jumping from the second floor of an apartment building to save his 7-year-old nephew who appeared to be drowning. It was later disclosed he made the leap to evade the police after an argument with his girlfriend. No domestic violence charges were filed. The most recent case involving betting on games by an NFL player was Baltimore Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, who was suspended in 1983, then reinstated the next year before admitting he continued gambling during his suspension.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

