Sharks topple Kings again with early spurt

Noah Gregor scored his first career goal and Logan Couture added another score in the second period as the host San Jose Sharks put away a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday afternoon. Patrick Marleau and Marc-Edouard Vlasic each scored in the first period as the Sharks won for the fourth time in their past five games. Martin Jones made 31 saves for San Jose.

Kyle Clifford scored his third of the season with less than two minutes remaining to avoid the shutout as the Kings lost for the third time in their past four games. Los Angeles lost its eighth consecutive road game, scoring 10 goals in those eight games. The Sharks defeated the Kings for the second time in four days after earning a 4-3 victory in overtime at Los Angeles on Monday. San Jose has won 10 of its last 12 games while rebounding from a 5-1 home defeat to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Marleau gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead 7:26 into the game when he received a slap-shot pass from Marcus Sorensen, who was inside the left circle. Marleau scored his sixth of the season into a wide-open goal. Vlasic made it 2-0 at 13:14 of the first period on a slap shot from above the left circle on a delayed penalty. It was Vlasic's fourth of the season as the Sharks scored their two first-period goals on just four shots on goal.

Gregor's first career goal came at 2:58 of the second period when he delivered from the left circle on a breakaway after an overhead pass from Brenden Dillon. His shot hit the right post and deflected into the net, with Gregor getting mobbed by his teammates along the boards. Couture delivered his sixth of the season at 14:42 of the second period, scoring off a pass from Barclay Goodrow. Erik Karlsson had two assists for the Sharks.

The Sharks scored their four goals through two periods on 13 shots on goal. The Kings lost despite a 34-22 advantage on shots.

