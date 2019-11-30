International Development News
Development News Edition

Avalanche down Blackhawks to open back-to-back

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 06:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 06:24 IST
Avalanche down Blackhawks to open back-to-back
Image Credit: Pixabay

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, J.T. Compher scored a goal and added two assists, and the visiting Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Friday. Cale Makar, Valeri Nichushkin and Ryan Graves also had goals and Pavel Francouz stopped 34 shots for the Avalanche, who have won two in a row.

Patrick Kane and Zack Smith scored and Corey Crawford had 18 saves for the Blackhawks. The teams meet again Saturday night in Denver in the second game of a back-to-back set.

The Avalanche played without forward Andre Burakovsky, who suffered an upper-body injury in Wednesday's win over Edmonton. He did not make the trip with the team and is considered day-to-day. MacKinnon got things started just 59 seconds in when he tipped a shot by Compher past Crawford for his team-leading 16th goal.

Graves made it 2-0 when he scored off of a rebound of a Matt Nieto shot at 3:17 of the first. It was his third of the season. Smith scored on a one-timer in front of the net on a feed from Ryan Carpenter at 9:14 of the first period. It was Smith's first of the season.

Three minutes later, Makar scored on the power play, his eighth of the season, to give the Avalanche a 3-1 lead at the first intermission. It stayed a two-goal game until midway through the second. Nichushkin picked up the puck off of a faceoff in the Colorado end, skated past Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith and beat Crawford with a backhander at 9:45. It was his second of the season.

Compher scored his third 1:41 later to give the Avalanche a 5-1 lead, but Chicago cut it to a three-goal deficit when Kane scored his 13th with 3.5 seconds left in the second period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-China November factory activity unexpectedly returns to growth

Factory activity in China unexpectedly returned to growth in November for the first time in seven months, as domestic demand picked up on Beijings accelerated stimulus measures to steady growth. But gains were still slight, and export deman...

Golden Knights slip past Coyotes in shootout

Alex Tuch scored a goal and also the game-winner in the third round of the shootout to give the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday afternoon in Las Vegas. Tuch deked Arizonas Darcy Kuemper with a backhand fa...

UPDATE 1-Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori walks free from jail

Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori walked free from prison on Friday night after being jailed for more than a year pending a trial over allegations she accepted illegal campaign contributions from Brazilian construction firm Odebrech...

Tennis-Australian Open to honour Court after same-sex marriage dispute

Tennis Australia has brokered a truce with Margaret Court and will recognize the 50th anniversary of her calendar Grand Slam at next years Australian Open but reiterated the organization disagrees with her personal views on same-sex marriag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019