International Development News
Development News Edition

Unai Emery pens emotional letter after getting sacked as Arsenal coach

After getting sacked as the coach of English Premier League side Arsenal, Unai Emery penned down an emotional letter to thank the fans for their constant support towards the club.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 09:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 09:21 IST
Unai Emery pens emotional letter after getting sacked as Arsenal coach
Former Arsenal coach Unai Emery [File Image]. Image Credit: ANI

After getting sacked as the coach of English Premier League side Arsenal, Unai Emery penned down an emotional letter to thank the fans for their constant support towards the club. Arsenal had sacked Emery as the coach on Friday after the team continued to show positive results. The side is currently going through a seven-game winless streak.

"It has been an honour to be the Arsenal head coach. To all the fans, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for helping me to understand and feel the greatness of Arsenal. I want to tell all of you that I have worked with passion, with commitment and with effort," Arsenal's official website quoted Emery as saying. "I would have liked nothing more than to have achieved better results for you. It has been a year and a half full of emotions, of great moments and some other more bitter ones, but not a single day has gone by without me stopping to think about how lucky I have been to work for this club with these players and their professional and personal qualities," he added.

However, Arsenal fans were constantly seen asking for the sacking of Emery as the club failed to win matches in the Premier League. Hashtags like #EmeryOut and #UnaiEmeryOut were trended by Arsenal fans worldwide.

The side is currently placed at the 8th position in Premier League with 18 points from 13 matches. Arsenal is yet to name a full-time replacement for Emery, but the side confirmed that the search is underway for finding the right man for the job.

"The search for a new head coach is underway and we will make a further announcement when that process is complete. The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required," the club had said in a statement. Arsenal will next play against Norwich City in the Premier League fixture on December 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Researchers have unearthed well-preserved middle ear bones from a new species of an extinct rodent that lived 145-66 million years ago in what is now northeastern China, an advance that may lead to a better understanding of the evolution of...

Maharashtra: 7 dead, 20 injured after vehicle falls off bridge in Dhule

At least seven people were killed and more than 24 sustained injuries after a pickup vehicle fell off a bridge in a river near Vinchur area of Dhule district around midnight on Saturday. Among 24 victims of the accident, five are said to be...

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 National Stadium officially finished

Tokyos National Stadium, set to be the centerpiece of next years Olympic Games, was officially finished on Saturday and handed over to its owner and operator, the Japan Sport Council. Construction on the 60,000 capacity stadium was finished...

Rapper Tijoux gives the beat to Chile's street revolt

Paris, Nov 30 AFP Chilean singer Ana Tijoux says she is scared of cameras. Yet it is hard to think of anything as fearless as her latest hit Cacerolazo, which has become an anthem of the street revolt in her homeland against its billionaire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019