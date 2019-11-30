International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Cricket-NZ take control of second England test with early wickets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hamilton
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 11:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 11:14 IST
UPDATE 3-Cricket-NZ take control of second England test with early wickets
Image Credit: Twitter (@BLACKCAPS)

Tim Southee and Matt Henry removed both England openers as New Zealand reduced the tourists to 39-2 and took control of the second test by the close of play on the second day at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. New Zealand had been dismissed for 375 about an hour after tea and hold a 336-run lead heading into the third day of a match that England need to win to level the two-test series.

Rory Burns was on 24 at the close of play, having survived two dropped catches, with captain Joe Root on six and looking uncomfortable at the crease as he battles with a precipitous drop in form over the last year. Opening batsman Dom Sibley was trapped in front by Southee for four to leave the tourists 11-1 before Joe Denly (four) was snapped up by wicketkeeper BJ Watling with a superb low catch off Henry to reduce them further to 24-2.

England could have been even further in the mire at stumps with Burns dropped on 10 by Ross Taylor at first slip off Henry and again, from a more difficult chance, on 19 by Jeet Raval at midwicket off Southee. England's pace attack had earlier dragged their side back into the game with a fiery spell of short-pitched bowling at New Zealand's tail after Stuart Broad had broken a 124-run stand between debutant Daryl Mitchell (73) and Watling (55).

"When I was sitting on zero I wasn't that calm," Mitchell said. "So it was nice to get a run and get started and the more time you spend out there the easier it does get. "But England bowled very well. They were very patient at times and built pressure and asked good questions.

"We just had to grind it out for a period there and I was lucky enough to get a few runs." New Zealand had been well set at 315-5 heading into tea before Broad removed first test man-of-the-match Watling with the penultimate ball before the break.

Broad then had Mitchell caught at deep fine leg by Jofra Archer about 20 minutes after play resumed in the final session. With the hosts' bowlers prepared to take on the short-pitched deliveries, England quickly wrapped up the innings as mistimed shots from New Zealand's batsmen ended up in the hands of the boundary fielders.

The last five wickets fell for just 60 runs and Broad finished the innings with 4-73. New Zealand won the first match at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui by an innings and 65-runs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: English teacher fails to read few lines in English during inspection in Unnao govt school

An English teacher in a government school here failed to read a few lines of English from a book after the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey, asked her to do so during an inspection of the school in Sikandarpur Sarausi. The inspect...

Final remains of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam

The final remains of the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain last month arrived in Vietnam Saturday, the foreign ministry said, returning them to bereft families after weeks of waiting. The victims were among the 31 men and eight wom...

Gehlot hits out at BJP over falling GDP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday questioned whether the fall of GDP was not an indication of economic recession. Indias GDP growth rate for 2nd quarter of present financial year has fallen to 4.5 per cent, which is the lowe...

I was devastated: Nicole Scherzinger on being denied audition for 'Cats' movie

Singer Nicole Scherzinger says she felt devastated after a casting director refused to take her audition for the big screen adaptation of Cats. The 41-year-old is no stranger to Andrew Lloyd Webbers beloved musical of the same name. She was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019