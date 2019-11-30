Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup: Bruins nip Rangers in OT for 6th straight win

David Krejci scored 1:40 into overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied from two goals down to beat the visiting New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday. David Pastrnak tied the score in the third period, and Sean Kuraly also scored as the Bruins ran their winning streak to six games. Jaroslav Halak stopped 26 shots. NFL notebook: Cardinals CB Shaw suspended for betting

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw was suspended at least through the end of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games multiple times this season, the league announced Friday. Commissioner Roger Goodell issued the suspension of Shaw, a fifth-year player currently on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. In March, Shaw signed a one-year deal with Arizona and would become a free agent after this season. Tokyo 2020 National Stadium officially finished

Tokyo’s National Stadium, set to be the centerpiece of next year’s Olympic Games, was officially finished on Saturday and handed over to its owner and operator, the Japan Sport Council. Construction on the 60,000 capacity stadium was finished earlier this month but Saturday marked the official completion date and a landmark moment for organizers eight months out from the start of the Games. Australian Open to honor Court after same-sex marriage dispute

Tennis Australia have brokered a truce with Margaret Court and will recognize the 50th anniversary of her calendar Grand Slam at next year's Australian Open but reiterated the organization disagrees with her personal views on same-sex marriage. Court, who holds the all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, has not attended the Australian Open since 2017 when her opposition to same-sex marriage made her a lightning rod for criticism in the leadup to a national plebiscite on the issue. Bottas reprimanded but sets the pace in Abu Dhabi

Valtteri Bottas led Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton in a practice one-two at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday before being reprimanded for a collision with Haas driver Romain Grosjean. The Finn, who was also fastest in the opening session, improved on his afternoon benchmark with a lap of one minute 36.256 seconds under the Yas Marina floodlights. Flames coach Peters resigns after alleged racial slur

Bill Peters resigned as head coach of the Calgary Flames on Friday following allegations he had used racial slurs against a player in the minor leagues a decade ago. Peters had been under investigation by the Flames and the National Hockey League after former NHL player Akim Aliu alleged on Twitter on Monday that the coach directed racial slurs at him when they were with the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs 10 years ago. Nets' Irving to miss eighth straight game vs. Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kyrie Irving for an eighth consecutive game when the Boston Celtics visit Friday afternoon, the team announced. The teams just played Wednesday in Boston, with Celtic fans booing Irving despite him being nowhere near the arena. The point guard received boos and derisive chants for leaving Boston to sign a max contract with the Nets in the summer. Reports: Eagles T Johnson gets $72 million extension

Reports: Eagles T Johnson gets $72 million extension

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw has been suspended until at least the end of the 2020 season for betting on National Football League games, the league said on Friday. The NFL said in a statement an investigation uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way. Ex-Angels 1B Bour to play next season in Japan

Veteran first baseman Justin Bour has agreed to play next season with the Hanshin Tigers in Japan, according to a report from the Japan Times. The 31-year-old Bour is coming off a difficult season in which he hit .172 with eight homers and 26 RBIs in 52 games with the Los Angeles Angels. He became a free agent at the end of the season.

