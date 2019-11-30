International Development News
Development News Edition

Sushil Kumar calls for Implementation of 'Sports Code' in the country

Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar on Saturday said that 'Sports Code' should be implemented to promote sports in the country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 13:48 IST
Sushil Kumar calls for Implementation of 'Sports Code' in the country
Sushil Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar on Saturday said that 'Sports Code' should be implemented to promote sports in the country. "I think the Sports Code should come and it should be implemented to promote sports. The way China had done and now challenging the USA and Russia in sports. The sporting talent in the country is expanding," Kumar told ANI.

The Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports had decided to constitute an expert committee to review the National Sports Code draft for good governance. The committee will also be suggesting measures for making the code acceptable to all the stakeholders so that a balance is struck between the autonomy of National Sports Federations (NSF).

The experts will be reviewing the code vis-a-vis the present code and they will also be examining the comments received by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and various NSFs related to the new draft. Kumar also expressed grief and anguish over the death of veterinary doctor who was set ablaze after suspected sexual assault.

On Thursday, the burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspected that the doctor was sexually assaulted. A case was registered under relevant sections and further probe into the matter is underway.

"Whatever happened to the Hyderabad victim is brutal and the accused should be punished. I'm saddened by the incident and want authorities to take strict action," the 36-year-old wrestler said. "There is a need for change in the mindset of society. The laws are getting strict day by day. Society has to be helpful and aware to curb these incidents," he added.

Indian female athletes are bringing more medals than males in recent years. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, India only secured two medals which were won by Sakshi Malik (bronze in wrestling) and PV Sindhu (silver in badminton). "The girls are doing great in every field including sports. The countryman should teach their children positive thoughts so that they can do good for the country and for society," Kumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Re-tweeting row: Kejriwal asked to appear before court on Dec 13 in defamation case

A Delhi court on Saturday directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on December 13 in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed against him for retweeting a defamatory video against Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

Jennifer Aniston celebrates Thanksgiving with ex-husband Theroux

Friends actor Jennifer Aniston reunited with her ex-husband Justin Theroux for Thanksgiving on Thursday. Very VERY thankful for these friends and these nights, Theroux captioned the Instagram Story on Thursday evening.The picture features A...

Global economic slowdown has affected our economy to some extent: Prakash Javadekar

On the completion of the six months of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the global economic slowdown has adversely affected the Indian economy up-to some extent. The economic slowdo...

The Weeknd surprises fans with new song 'Blinding Lights'

Just days after singer-rapper The Weeknd dropped his new single Heartless, the singer surprised fans with another single Blinding Lights. The song set in the early 80s vibe of its predecessor, with vintage gated-drum sounds and echo-drenche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019