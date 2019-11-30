International Development News
Development News Edition

England harbour hopes of big fightback to save New Zealand series

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hamilton
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 14:01 IST
England harbour hopes of big fightback to save New Zealand series
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

England rejected talk their New Zealand series was over when they ended day two on Sunday at 39 for two, but accepted it would need a special performance to turn their fortunes around in Hamilton. New Zealand, meanwhile, ruled out thoughts of playing for a draw as they targeted a clean sweep in the two-Test series after a comprehensive innings victory in the first match.

With BJ Watling, the architect of the first Test win, again holding the innings together New Zealand recovered from 191 for five to reach 375 in their first innings in Hamilton with Watling and debutant Daryl Mitchell featuring in a 124-run stand for the sixth wicket. England, in 18 overs before stumps, lost Dom Sibley and Joe Denly cheaply while Rory Burns was dropped twice to be not out 24 with Joe Root on six.

Stuart Broad, England's chief wicket-taker with four for 73, said there was little in the pitch to assist the bowlers and two good centuries should be enough to set them up for a series-leveling win. "The opportunity is there to go and bat big once," he said.

"There's not a huge amount of pressure, not a lot happening with the pitch, not a big scoreboard pressure, there's a chance for a couple of people to go and get hundreds ... and leave ourselves a day to bowl them out. Mitchell, who scored 73 on debut, said New Zealand's mindset was not to play for a draw.

"Every Test you're aiming to win so we're trying to find a way to win this Test match," he said, "It's a nice wicket to bat on at the moment, but there are some things there we can try to exploit later on." England made a confident start to day two when they removed both overnight batsmen early but then lost the initiative as Watling and Mitchell staged their repair mission before Broad removed both batsmen either side of the tea break.

Watling was out for 55 on the last ball before the interval while Mitchell departed in the fourth over after play resumed. New Zealand's last four wickets added a further 60 runs, with Broad finishing with figures of four for 73 and Chris Woakes three for 83.

All-rounder Mitchell, the son of former All Blacks coach and now England assistant rugby coach John Mitchell, was unruffled in his maiden Test performance. He brought up his 50 pulling Ben Stokes through mid-wicket for four in a 159-ball innings which included eight boundaries and one six.

An even more cautious Watling, who reached his 18th half-century with an elegant cut to the cover boundary off Sam Curran, faced 192 deliveries for his 55. It was slow going by the pair, but from New Zealand's viewpoint, their innings lasted almost two days which left England with only a remote chance of winning the Test to square the series.

England had their tails up at the start of the day when overnight centurion Tom Latham added only one boundary to his total before he misjudged a Broad delivery seaming back at him and was bowled for 105. Broad stayed in the action to catch Henry Nicholls for 16 off Sam Curran, which brought the untested Mitchell to the middle to join Watling and bat New Zealand to a position of strength.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Weeknd surprises fans with new song 'Blinding Lights'

Just days after singer-rapper The Weeknd dropped his new single Heartless, the singer surprised fans with another single Blinding Lights. The song set in the early 80s vibe of its predecessor, with vintage gated-drum sounds and echo-drenche...

Pink Rooms: Thiruvananthapuram gets service apartments dedicated to women travelers

Giving priority to the safety of women travelers, Pink Rooms have come up in Kerala which is finding many takers. It is started by a woman hailing from Switzerland and settled in Kerala, who has introduced these service apartments after she...

Nadda lays foundation stone for BJP offices in 16 TN districts

BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday laid the foundation stone of party offices for 16 districts and called upon the workers to work towards uplifting peoples lives. The 16 districts which will get new office buildings are -- Thiruval...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong seniors take to streets to back students as activists decry police

Secondary-school students and retirees joined forces to protest in Hong Kong on Saturday, the first of several weekend rallies planned across the city, as pro-democracy activists vowed to battle what they say is police brutality and unlawfu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019