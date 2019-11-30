The following are the top/expected stories at 1715 hours:

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-DAVIS-2ND LD IND

Paes extends Davis Cup record, India earn Qualifiers spot with 4-0 rout of Pakistan Nur-Sultan, Nov 30 (PTI) Veteran Leander Paes bettered his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match, this time partnering debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, as India blanked Pakistan 4-0 on Saturday to earn a spot in the 2020 Qualifiers.

SPO-BAD-IND

Rituparna loses in semifinals of Syed Modi International Lucknow, Nov 30 (PTI) Former national champion Rituparna Das played her heart out before going down to Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan to bow out of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament here on Saturday.

SPO-TT-IND

Sathiyan bows out of ITTF World Cup Chengdu (China), Nov 30 (PTI) G Sathiyan's dream run at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Men's World Cup came to an end after the Indian went down to former world number one Timo Boll here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-AGM-PREVIEW

Dilution of Lodha reforms, appointment of CAC to dominate Ganguly-led BCCI AGM By Nikhil Bapat

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) The BCCI will on Sunday hold its first Annual General Meeting with enigmatic former captain Sourav Ganguly at the helm, seeking to dilute some key reforms mandated by the Supreme Court, constitute cricket committees like the CAC and appoint the Board's representative at the ICC.

SPO-SAG-IND-FLAGBEARER Shot-putter Toor to be India's flag-bearer at South Asian Games

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Star shot putter Tejinder Pal Singh Toor will be India's flag-bearer at the South Asian Games opening ceremony, to be held on Sunday in Nepal's capital city of Kathmandu.

SPO-ISL-CHENNAIYIN ISL: Chennaiyin and head coach Gregory go separate ways

Chennai, Nov 30 (PTI) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC on Saturday announced parting ways with head coach John Gregory, who had led the side to title trophy in the 2017-18 season.

SPO-CRI-FINCH-CONCUSSION Finch suffers blow to head, Victoria bring in concussion substitute

Melbourne, Nov 30 (PTI) Aaron Finch suffered a blow to his head during a Sheffield Shield encounter on Saturday and was substituted by Travis Dean after Australia's limited-overs captain experienced concussion symptoms.

SPO-ILEAGUE-CHURCHILL-PREVIEW Plaza ready for another prolific season as Churchill Brothers open campaign against Punjab FC

Margao, Nov 30 (PTI) Trinidadian hitman Willis Plaza would look to replicate his last season's goal-scoring exploits when his side Churchill Brothers FC open their I-League campaign against former champions Punjab FC here on Sunday.

