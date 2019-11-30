FIFA delegation inspects EKA Arena for U-17 Women's World Cup

A team of officials from the world football governing body FIFA on Saturday inspected the EKA Arena here, one of the proposed venues to host Women's U-17 World Cup next year. The FIFA delegation, which was accompanied by members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), was at the stadium to evaluate its preparedness for the global age-group showpiece event. The venue has earlier been provisionally approved for the tournament.

FIFA's Project Lead of the tournament, Oliver Vogt said, "This is a beautiful stadium and we're very happy to be in Ahmedabad. We just have to make some amendments and modifications, but overall it is very positive. For us, it is important to have stakeholders who are behind this event, and who show dedication. We feel that here in Ahmedabad, and so we're confident that if the venue is picked, it will deliver a great tournament." Tournament Director of the LOC, Roma Khanna said, "At the end, it is a FIFA World Cup so everything has to be perfect. Certain things have to be improved, but the available facilities at the TransStadia and core infrastructure that is required is in place, and is very good."

Ahmedabad was the fourth venue to be inspected for the event, following Kolkata, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar. The delegation will make its final stop at Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)