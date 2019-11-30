Motor racing-Hamilton back on pole for Abu Dhabi season-ender

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.

Teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified second but will start at the back of the grid due to engine penalties, meaning that Red Bull's Max Verstappen will join the Briton on the front row for Sunday's race.

The pole was Hamilton's first since Germany in July, a run of nine races without starting from the top slot, but his fifth in Abu Dhabi and 88th of his career.

