Soccer-PSG's Verratti out of Monaco clash with injury

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has been ruled out of Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 trip to Monaco on Sunday because of an injury, coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday. "Unfortunately, Marco felt something after training," Tuchel told a news conference, without elaborating on the nature of the injury.

"He will not be with the squad tomorrow. All the others are available." That includes Brazil forward Neymar, who is fit despite feeling some groin pain after PSG's 2-2 Champions League draw at Real Madrid on Tuesday, Tuchel added.

"He trained solo yesterday and with the squad today without any problem. He is with the team, he can play," the German said. Leaders PSG has 33 points from 14 matches, five more than second-placed Olympique de Marseille who beat Brest 2-1 on Friday.

Monaco is 13th on 18 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)