Soccer-Portugal, France and Germany drawn in same Euro 2020 group

Defending champions Portugal will be in the same Euro 2020 group as France and Germany while England meets Croatia in a repeat of last year's World Cup semi-final following the draw on Saturday. World champions France, Germany, and Portugal will be joined in Group F, to be played in Munich and Budapest, by the winners of playoff A or D is by far the toughest of the six first-round pools.

Portugal was among the third-seeded teams because of their relatively poor performance in the qualifiers. England and Croatia, who play the first Group D match in London, will be joined by the Czech Republic and the eventual winners of playoff C.

The tournament will be played in 12 different European countries in a one-off format to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the European Championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)