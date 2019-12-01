International Development News
Development News Edition

Heat G Waiters apologizes for plane incident

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 03:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 03:34 IST
Heat G Waiters apologizes for plane incident
Waiters reportedly had a panic attack on the team plane during a flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles on Nov. 7 after ingesting a THC-infused edible. Image Credit: Twitter (@MiamiHEAT)

Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters apologized Saturday for the airplane incident that led to a 10-game suspension for detrimental conduct to the team. Waiters reportedly had a panic attack on the team plane during a flight from Phoenix to Los Angeles on Nov. 7 after ingesting a THC-infused edible.

"I would like to apologize to my teammates, coaches, basketball staff, the fans and the entire organization for the incident that happened on the team plane," Waiters said in a statement issued through the Heat. "I was wrong and take responsibility for what happened and am sorry for what it put everyone through. "I am happy to be back with my teammates and am looking forward to getting back on the court playing basketball."

Waiters practiced with the Heat on Saturday after completing his suspension on Friday night, when the Heat defeated the Golden State Warriors. He addressed the situation with the team on Saturday but there isn't a timetable set for when he will see action in a game. "His conditioning is at least at a level where we can work with him and get him to the next step," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. "And we just want to put this all behind us, get him with the team, and move on from here.

"Look, we've had enough time around each other, we understand that a lot of things happen over the course of an NBA season. What we discussed in the sanctuary of our locker room, I just want to keep between us. But we want to move on from this and get him back with the team." Waiters have yet to play in a game for the Heat this season. He expressed dissatisfaction with his role in a social media post in October that led to a suspension for the season opener.

Waiters, who turn 28 on Dec. 10, is in his fourth season with Miami and averaged 12.0 points in 44 games (28 starts) last season. The eighth-year pro has a 13.2 career average in 409 games (211 starts) with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Miami. Miami (13-5) visits the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Flyers top Canadiens in OT as win streak hits 4

Ivan Provorovs near end-to-end rush in overtime gave the visiting Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Provorovs sixth goal of the season gave Philadelphia its second overtime victory over the Canadiens thi...

Soccer-Saudi Arabia beat Bahrain to secure first Gulf Cup win

Saudi Arabia scored in each half to beat Bahrain 2-0 on Saturday and secure their first victory at the Arabian Gulf Cup.Striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan put Saudi Arabia ahead after 29 minutes and defender Mohammed Al-Khabrani doubled the lead wi...

UPDATE 3-Maltese businessman Fenech charged with complicity to murder in journalist case

One of Maltas wealthiest men, Yorgen Fenech, was charged in a Valletta court on Saturday with complicity to murder in the car bomb killing of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. The leveling of official charges agains...

Golf-Johnson out of World Challenge, still planning on Presidents Cup

American World number four Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from next weeks Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas but says he will be fit for the Presidents Cup the following week. Johnson, who has not played since having left knee surgery in ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019