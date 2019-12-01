International Development News
Embiid, Simmons star from FT line as 76ers top Pacers

  Updated: 01-12-2019 08:23 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@sixers)

Joel Embiid had 32 points and 11 rebounds while hitting all 15 of his free throws to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Indiana Pacers 119-116 on Saturday. It was Embiid's 12th double-double as the Sixers improved to 9-0 at home. They also won their third in a row.

Tobias Harris scored 22 points, Al Horford added 15 and Ben Simmons (7-for-7 from the free-throw line) had 15 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and four steals. T.J. Warren led the Pacers with 29 points while Malcolm Brogdon added 28. Jeremy Lamb scored 15 points and Domantas Sabonis had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Pacers, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Trailing 114-113, Embiid had the ball knocked away by Myles Turner. Simmons stole the ball on Indiana's next possession and Harris drove in for a dunk with 9.9 seconds remaining as the Sixers went back ahead 115-114. Simmons stole the ball again on the Pacers' next possession and Harris was fouled. Harris made both free throws and the Sixers led 117-114 with 5.1 seconds left.

Brogdon hit two free throws with 3.8 seconds to go and the Pacers closed within 117-116 before Embiid was fouled one last time, making a pair of foul shots to secure the win. The Sixers held a 15-point lead in the second quarter before the Pacers closed in a strong way to tie the game at 65 by halftime. Justin Holiday scored two baskets in the final 30 seconds to tie the game.

Sabonis' offensive rebound and layup with about six minutes left in the third gave the Pacers a 79-75 lead. The Sixers turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions as Indiana regained the lead. Aaron Holiday hit a difficult bank shot and Furkan Korkmaz responded with a 3-pointer to put the Sixers ahead 93-92. Sabonis knocked down one of two free throws with 2.6 seconds left to equalize at 93 at the end of the third.

Harris' trey tied the game again at 109 with 4:28 left. Sabonis knocked Embiid to the ground and fouled out with 1:54 to go. Embiid made both free throws for a 113-111 Sixers advantage.

Warren was fouled by Harris shooting a trey with 41.3 seconds left and hit all three for a 114-113 Indiana lead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

