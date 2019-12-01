International Development News
Development News Edition

Avs score 7 straight, rout Blackhawks in Rantanen's return

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 10:22 IST
Avs score 7 straight, rout Blackhawks in Rantanen's return
Image Credit: Twitter (@Avalanche)

Joonas Donskoi and Nazem Kadri had two goals apiece, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists in his first game in more than a month, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 in Denver on Saturday night. Nathan MacKinnon added a goal and two assists, Tyson Jost also scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 26 shots for the Avalanche, who swept the back-to-back set against Chicago. Colorado won 5-2 in Chicago on Friday night.

Patrick Kane, Brandon Saad and Dominik Kubalik had goals, and Corey Crawford finished with 13 saves in relief of Robin Lehner for the Blackhawks, who played without defenseman Duncan Keith due to a groin injury. Rantanen missed 16 games with a lower-body injury sustained at St. Louis on Oct. 21. He sat out the third period Saturday for what is believed to be precautionary reasons.

Saad scored a short-handed goal at 1:37 to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead, but the Avalanche responded later in the period. Kadri tied it on a power play when Rantanen fed him in front, as he put it past Lehner on the far side at 7:53. Kadri got his second of the game and 10th of the season 85 seconds later when he used a J.T. Compher screen to make it 2-1.

MacKinnon finished the trio of first-period goals when he scored his team-leading 17th on a feed from Rantanen at 11:08. Chicago had a chance to get at least one back with 58 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play late in the first, but Grubauer made a few big saves.

The Blackhawks still had 2:37 of a power play as part of a double-minor to start the second but managed just one shot on goal, and 17 seconds after the penalty was over, Donskoi scored on a rush the other way. Rantanen made it 5-1 at 5:50 of the second, slamming home a rebound of a Samuel Girard shot. That ended Lehner's night, having allowed five goals on 14 shots.

Colorado got two quick goals on Crawford, the first on Donksoi's 11th of the season and Jost's fifth 2:10 later that made it 7-1. Kubiak answered with his sixth of the season 36 seconds after Jost scored. Kane's 14th in the third, on a power play, extended his points streak to 15 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

MG Motor retails 3,239 Hector units in November

MG Motor India on Sunday said it has retailed 3,239 Hector units in November. The sustained momentum highlights how our debut offering in India continues to win the hearts of our customers, MG Motor India Director Sales Rakesh Sidana said i...

PM greets BSF on its raising day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to Border Security Force personnel on the organisations 55th raiding day. Greetings to all BSF personnel and their families on BSFs Raising Day. This force has been diligently protec...

Interstate gang selling adulterated liquor with fake labels busted, 3 nabbed

The Uttar Pradesh Police has busted an interstate gang allegedly involved in smuggling and selling adulterated liquor as branded drinks after repackaging them in bottles imitating original products. Police said they have arrested three memb...

Three minors killed in road accident in Delhi

Three minors, who were speeding on a scooter without wearing helmets, met with a fatal accident after their vehicle rammed into a pole near Delhi Gate area here, police said on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Mohammad Saad, Osama an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019