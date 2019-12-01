International Development News
Couture scores twice as Sharks stop Coyotes

  Reuters
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 12:09 IST
  • Created: 01-12-2019 11:57 IST
Logan Couture scored two goals and Martin Jones finished with 21 saves as the San Jose Sharks rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Arizona Coyotes, 4-2, on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Dylan Gambrell and Timo Meier also scored goals and Tomas Hertl had two assists for San Jose, which tied a franchise record with 11 wins in the month of November.

The Sharks, who moved into third place in the Pacific Division with the victory, also extended their NHL record of winning when allowing two goals or less to 45 games. Jones, playing in back-to-back games that started with a 33-save performance in a 4-1 win over Los Angeles on Friday afternoon in San Jose, won for the 10th time in his last 11 starts and picked up his 150th career win as a Shark.

Nick Schmaltz and Derek Stepan scored goals for Arizona, which had a nine-game point streak against Pacific Division teams snapped. Antti Raanta finished with 26 saves. Arizona raced out to a 2-0 lead in the first 2:12, scoring on the first two shots of the game. Schmaltz got the first one when he one-timed a pass from Christian Dvorak into the left side of the net for his fifth goal of the season -- and first since Oct. 25.

Stepan followed 39 seconds later with an almost identical back-door goal off a pass from Clayton Keller for his fifth goal of the season. San Jose cut it to 2-1 midway through the period when Couture slowly skated in on the wing and then fired a wrist shot from the right dot into the top corner on Raanta's glove side for his seventh goal of the season.

The Sharks tied it at the 2:55 mark of the second period when Gambrell skated around the back of the net and then spun around below the right circle and fired a wrist shot past Raanta's stick side for his second goal of the season. Meier then gave San Jose a 3-2 lead about six minutes later when he redirected a Marc-Edouard Vlasic shot through Raanta's pads for his ninth goal of the season.

San Jose was called for three penalties in the first 9:11 of the third period but the Coyotes couldn't capitalize on the three power plays, failing to garner a shot on goal on the final two. Raanta was pulled with 1:33 remaining for an extra attacker and Couture then sealed the win with an empty-netter with 28.5 seconds left.

