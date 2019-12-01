UPDATE 1-Cricket-Hazlewood strikes after Australia enforce follow-on

Paceman Josh Hazlewood struck to remove opener Imam-ul-Haq for a duck to leave Pakistan shaky at two for one at the dinner-break after Australia captain Tim Paine enforced the follow-on on day three of the second test on Sunday. Hazlewood trapped Imam lbw as Pakistan's second innings got off to a poor start in the twilight at Adelaide Oval, where the tourists still trailed by 285 runs.

Having reduced Pakistan's first innings to 89 for six late on day two, Australia were made to work hard for the remaining wickets as Yasir Shah dug in for an inspirational century. He was eventually caught in the deep for 113, with Pat Cummins taking the final wicket to dismiss Pakistan for 302.

With the pink ball at its most devilish under lights, Paine had no hesitation asking his bowlers to go in for the quick kill and was duly rewarded by Hazlewood in the fourth over. Opener Shan Masood was two not out when Imam's wicket brought dinner early.

Yasir had earlier warmed hearts from Peshawar to Karachi as he clung on to record his maiden test ton. The stocky legspinner batted superbly in partnerships with Babar Azam and tailender Mohammad Abbas but was all nerves as he drew close to his hundred.

Stuck on 99 with Hazlewood steaming in, hearts were in mouths as he threw the bat at a fuller delivery, his lofted shot sailing just clear of the outstretched hand of a back-tracking Cummins at mid-on. Yasir, whose previous high score in tests was 42, gave David Warner a run for his money with the exuberance of his celebration as he knelt down to touch his forehead to the turf before rising to brandish his bat like a sword.

Azam missed out on a second consecutive century following his 104 in the series-opener in Brisbane, as he fell for 97 trying to blast Mitchell Starc through the covers. A fired-up Cummins ended Yasir and Abbas's brave ninth wicket rearguard at 87 runs, banging in a brute of a short ball that pinged off Abbas's glove and went straight to Warner in the gully.

Starc earlier dismissed Azam and Shaheen Afridi in consecutive balls and finished with an innings haul of 6-66. Australia's hopes of rattling through the tail were hurt by a sloppy day in the field.

Part-time legspinner Marnus Labuschagne put down a simple caught and bowled chance to reprieve Yasir on 43 and dropped him again on 106 when fielding at short leg.

