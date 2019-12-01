International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Hazlewood strikes after Australia enforce follow-on

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 14:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 14:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Hazlewood strikes after Australia enforce follow-on

Paceman Josh Hazlewood struck to remove opener Imam-ul-Haq for a duck to leave Pakistan shaky at two for one at the dinner-break after Australia captain Tim Paine enforced the follow-on on day three of the second test on Sunday. Hazlewood trapped Imam lbw as Pakistan's second innings got off to a poor start in the twilight at Adelaide Oval, where the tourists still trailed by 285 runs.

Having reduced Pakistan's first innings to 89 for six late on day two, Australia were made to work hard for the remaining wickets as Yasir Shah dug in for an inspirational century. He was eventually caught in the deep for 113, with Pat Cummins taking the final wicket to dismiss Pakistan for 302.

With the pink ball at its most devilish under lights, Paine had no hesitation asking his bowlers to go in for the quick kill and was duly rewarded by Hazlewood in the fourth over. Opener Shan Masood was two not out when Imam's wicket brought dinner early.

Yasir had earlier warmed hearts from Peshawar to Karachi as he clung on to record his maiden test ton. The stocky legspinner batted superbly in partnerships with Babar Azam and tailender Mohammad Abbas but was all nerves as he drew close to his hundred.

Stuck on 99 with Hazlewood steaming in, hearts were in mouths as he threw the bat at a fuller delivery, his lofted shot sailing just clear of the outstretched hand of a back-tracking Cummins at mid-on. Yasir, whose previous high score in tests was 42, gave David Warner a run for his money with the exuberance of his celebration as he knelt down to touch his forehead to the turf before rising to brandish his bat like a sword.

Azam missed out on a second consecutive century following his 104 in the series-opener in Brisbane, as he fell for 97 trying to blast Mitchell Starc through the covers. A fired-up Cummins ended Yasir and Abbas's brave ninth wicket rearguard at 87 runs, banging in a brute of a short ball that pinged off Abbas's glove and went straight to Warner in the gully.

Starc earlier dismissed Azam and Shaheen Afridi in consecutive balls and finished with an innings haul of 6-66. Australia's hopes of rattling through the tail were hurt by a sloppy day in the field.

Part-time legspinner Marnus Labuschagne put down a simple caught and bowled chance to reprieve Yasir on 43 and dropped him again on 106 when fielding at short leg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Cheptegei sets new 10km road record for 2019 treble

Ugandas Joshua Cheptegei set a new 10km road world record in Valencia on Sunday, closing out his season in style by eclipsing the previous benchmark set by Kenyan Leonard Komon. The current 10,000m world champion, who won the IAAF World Cro...

JK Admin setting up experts panel to ensure quality spray oils for fruit growers

To check the entry of spurious chemicals in the market, the Jammu and Kashmir administration will soon set up a committee of experts to ensure availability of the best quality tree spray oils for the use of fruit growers. Secretary Horticul...

Iraqis mourn protest dead ahead of parliament session

Mosul Iraq, Dec 1 AFP Iraqis across the country marched Sunday to mourn protesters killed in anti-government rallies, even turning out in Sunni areas where people were previously too afraid to join in. Demonstrators have hit the streets sin...

Looked at situation in Kashmir carefully; hope for peaceful resolution: Japan

Japan on Sunday said it looked at the situation in Kashmir very carefully and hoped that a peaceful resolution to the issue will be found through dialogue. The comments by a spokesperson of the Japanese Foreign Ministry came a day after Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019