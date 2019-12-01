Cricket-Rain halts play as Pakistan 11-2 vs Australia
Rain halted play after dinner on day three of the second test between Australia and Pakistan on Sunday.
Pakistan were 11 for two in their second innings at the Adelaide Oval, still trailing by 276 runs after Australian captain Tim Paine enforced the follow-on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Tim Paine
- Pakistan
- Adelaide Oval
ALSO READ
China blocks visit by outspoken Australian lawmakers for study trip
Bushfires rage across Australia's east coast
Australia intel chair blocked from China after criticising Beijing
UPDATE 1-Bushfires rage across Australia's east and west as danger rises
UPDATE 1-Bushfires rage across Australia's east and west as danger rises