PSG's game at Monaco falls victim to storm alert

Monaco, Dec 1 (AFP) Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 match at Monaco on Sunday evening has been called off due to forecast heavy storms. The fixture "will be postponed to a later date" Monaco announced.

Two French regions, including Alpes-Maritimes which surrounds the principality, were placed on red alert for floods by Meteo France, the French weather service, on Sunday morning. It said the area faces what it called a "marked Mediterranean episode" of intense storms.

Rainfall could total as much as 200mm (almost eight inches) over the weekend, Meteo France said. It said that it expected coastal areas to be the most affected, with "very significant risks of runoff and overflow from coastal rivers." PSG are five points clear of Marseille with Monaco in 14th, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

As for Sunday's lost fixture, the "Professional Football League Competitions Committee will later set the date of the match" the league said in a statement. In Alpes-Maritimes and the neighbouring Var region 148 municipalities were declared disaster areas on Saturday after the damage caused by a previous Mediterranean episode last weekend, which resulted in the death of six people in the Var. AFP PDS

