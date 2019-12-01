International Development News
Development News Edition

Ronaldo rescues a point as Juve slip at home to Sassuolo

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 21:33 IST
Ronaldo rescues a point as Juve slip at home to Sassuolo
Image Credit: Flickr

Cristiano Ronaldo rescued a 2-2 draw for Juventus at home against Sassuolo on Sunday but the result left the way open for Inter Milan to take top spot in Serie A. "We didn't use our heads," lamented Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri.

Leonardo Bonucci had scored early for the eight-time reigning Serie A champions but Jeremie Boga and Francesco Caputo hit back for Sassuolo before Ronaldo's point-saving intervention from the spot in Turin. Juventus have a two-point lead on top of Serie A but can be overtaken by Inter Milan, who host struggling SPAL later on Sunday.

Sassuolo, in 12th, claimed their first-ever point at Juventus, and held Sarri's unbeaten champions to their third draw of the season. "We got into trouble on our own, we didn't use our heads in the first half, as the goals conceded show," said Sarri.

"Every time we lost the ball we left ourselves open. We had a first-half without application and little energy from the character point of view. "But we were coming off two games in which we used up a lot of energy against Atalanta and Atletico Madrid.

"The reaction came at the end and we could even have won it." Ronaldo started up front, having missed last weekend's league game with a slight knee problem, as Paulo Dybala, who scored in their Champions League win over Atletico Madrid, started on the bench.

Eighteen-year-old Stefano Turati made an impressive debut in the Sassuolo goal, and pulled off a string of fine saves, denying Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain and Dybala late. But Juventus counterpart Gianluigi Buffon had a nightmare. The 41-year-old, making just his fifth start this season, was at fault in Caputo's goal just after the break.

Bonucci got Juventus off the mark with a long-range effort on 20 minutes. Three minutes later Boga pounced on a Caputo cross and sent it past an out-rushing Buffon from an angle.

- 'Recover brilliance' - ========================

Caputo added a second following a mix-up between Juan Cuadrado and Matthijs De Ligt in the Juventus defence, with Buffon then fumbling the effort into the back of the net. Turati got down low to deny Higuain after getting his hand to send a Ronaldo free kick over the bar.

Ronaldo's penalty pulled the hosts level on 68 minutes after Filippo Romagna fouled substitute Dybala. It was the Portuguese star's fifth Serie A goal this season.

"Ronaldo has regained stamina, the next step will be to recover brilliance, but the road is right," insisted Sarri. Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi hailed "an important point" for his team.

"You need courage when playing here, otherwise you're dead before kick-off," said De Zerbi. He also heaped praise on Turati for his solid performance.

"The lad is crazy completely. Yesterday I called him in the hotel and told him to enjoy it, that if he didn't sleep it was normal, but not to have too many expectations, too much anxiety." Later, Inter host SPAL with third-placed Lazio at home against Udinese and city rivals Roma at Verona.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Researchers use largest radar in Antarctica for first measures of Earth's ionosphere

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Shootouts in northern Mexican town kill 21, fueling debate on cartels

Clashes between police and suspected cartel gunmen in a northern Mexican town killed 21 people this weekend, authorities said, adding fuel to a debate sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump, who has vowed to designate the gangs as terrorist...

As Christmas season starts, Pope defends nativity scenes in public places

Pope Francis on Sunday defended the display of nativity scenes in town squares and other public places, which has become an annual contentious issue at Christmas time in countries such as the United States and France.The pope travelled to t...

19 killed as bus plunges onto frozen river in Siberia

Moscow, Dec 1 AFP A passenger bus plunged off a bridge onto a frozen river in Siberia on Sunday, killing 19 of the more than 40 people on board, authorities said. A tyre on the bus burst as it was crossing the bridge over the Kuenga river i...

Two kill criminal over old rivalry in Nagpur

A criminal was brutally killed by two men who allegedly smashed his head with a stone in Khaparkheda area in Maharashtras Nagpur district on Sunday morning, police said. A police officer said the accused duo, Rajesh Pendane 30 and Sachin C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019