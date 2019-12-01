Report: Texans to go without GM in 2020

The Houston Texans are prepared to continue their management structure and go without a general manager in 2020, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The Texans tried to lure New England director of player personnel Nick Caserio last offseason but had to wait amid tampering charges from the Patriots because he is still under contract through the 2020 NFL Draft.

Instead of Houston making another run at Caserio this spring, Rapoport wrote, "Sources say that the Texans plan to continue this offseason and beyond with their current personnel structure rather than hire a true general manager in title." Coach Bill O'Brien has the final say on personnel matters, working closely with executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby. Others who handle management include director of player personnel Matt Bazirgan and senior vice president of football administration Chris Olsen.

Houston is 7-4 and atop the AFC South heading into Sunday's home game against New England. --Field Level Media

