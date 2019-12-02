International Development News
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Dec 1

- - - - COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Arizona AD: Sumlin to return in 2020 Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin will return for a third season, athletic director Dave Heeke said Saturday night after the Wildcats fell at Arizona State to end the season on a seven-game losing streak. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ARIZ-SUMLIN, Field Level Media - - UTSA fires Wilson after four seasons The University of Texas at San Antonio fired coach Frank Wilson on Sunday after he compiled a 19-29 record in four seasons. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-UTSA-WILSON-FIRED, Field Level Media - -

Missouri DL Elliott to enter NFL Draft Missouri's Jordan Elliott, one of the top defensive tackles in the SEC, announced Sunday he will forego his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MIZZ-ELLIOTT-DRAFT, Field Level Media - -

Top 25 poll Coverage of the AP Top 25 release on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-TOP-25, Field Level Media - - - -

CBK Game coverage Sunday: Orlando Inv. 7th place: Texas A&M vs. Fairfield, 10:30 a.m. Orlando Inv. final: No. 5 Maryland vs. Marquette, 1 p.m. Rhode Island at West Virginia, 2 p.m. George Washington at South Carolina, 2 p.m. UNC-Wilmington at Stanford, 4 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m. Portland at Oregon State, 6 p.m. Wooden Legacy 7th place: Providence vs. Pepperdine, 6:30 p.m. Orlando Inv. 3rd place: Harvard vs. USC, 6:30 p.m. La Salle at No. 22 Villanova, 6:30 p.m. San Jose State at UCLA, 8 p.m. Wooden Legacy final: No. 14 Arizona vs. Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

- - - - NFL

Report: Texans to go without GM in 2020 The Houston Texans are prepared to continue their management structure and go without a general manager in 2020, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-GM, Field Level Media - -

Report: Texans' Watt eyes playoff return from pec injury A report Sunday said Houston's J.J. Watt's rehab is going "incredibly well" and that the Texans are saving their final injured reserve/designated to return spot for Watt. FOOTBALL-NFL-HOU-GM, Field Level Media - -

Steelers players wear 'Free Pouncey' shirts into rematch Two days after a photo of Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens wearing a brown T-shirt with the phrase "Pittsburgh started it" emblazoned in orange made the rounds on social media, some Pittsburgh Steelers players showed up for Sunday's game with a message of their own. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-PITT-FREE-POUNCEY, Field Level Media - -

Game coverage Sunday: NY Jets at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 1 p.m. Green Bay at NY Giants, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Baltimore, 1 p.m. LA Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. LA Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m. - - NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media NFL roundup Capsule results of all games played in the NFL on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media - - - -

NBA Magic F Aminu (torn meniscus) out indefinitely Orlando Magic forward Al-Farouq Aminu is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus in his right knee. BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-AMINU, Field level Media - -

Game coverage Sunday: Miami at Brooklyn, 3 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Boston at New York, 3:30 p.m. Dallas at LA Lakers, 4 p.m. San Antonio at Detroit, 5 p.m. Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 5 p.m. Golden State at Orlando, 6 p.m. Utah at Toronto, 6 p.m. Washington at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m. - -

NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, expect by 9 p.m. ET, Field Level Media - -

NBA roundup Capsule results of all games played in the NBA on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media - - - -

ICE HOCKEY Game coverage Sunday: Dallas at Minnesota, 3 p.m. Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m. - - NHL roundup Capsule results of all games played in the NHL on Sunday. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media - - - - Esports

CS:GO -- DreamHack Open Winter (Jonkoping, Sweden) Fortnite -- DreamHack Open Winter (Jonkoping, Sweden) - - - -

