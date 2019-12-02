Jags' Minshew replaces turnover-prone Foles at halftime

Gardner Minshew replaced Jacksonville quarterback Nick Foles at the start of the second half Sunday with the Jaguars trailing the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-0. Foles was 7 of 14 for 93 yards with one interception and two lost fumbles in the first half. His turnovers led to 22 Buccaneers points.

Minshew was 2 of 3 for 16 yards on the first possession of the second half before Jacksonville punted. MInshew, a rookie out of Washington State, started eight of the Jaguars' first nine games before being replaced by Foles, who reclaimed the starting job for Week 11. Foles had been on injured reserve after suffering a broken collarbone in Week 1.

The mustachioed Minshew entered Sunday having completed 61.2 percent of his passes (188 of 307) for 2,285 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Foles, the MVP of Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles, reportedly was given the highest guarantee ($50.125 million) in franchise history when he signed with Jacksonville as a free agent in the offseason.

