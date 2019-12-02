International Development News
Titans score two late TDs to sink Colts

  Updated: 02-12-2019 02:53 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tye Smith returned a blocked field goal 63 yards to snap a fourth-quarter tie, and Ryan Tannehill added his second touchdown pass two minutes later, as the visiting Tennessee Titans rallied Sunday for a 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Tennessee (7-5) won for the fifth time in six games, avenging a September home loss to the Colts (6-6), and moved within a half-game of Houston for first place in the AFC South. The Texans host New England on Sunday night.

With the game tied at 17, Adam Vinatieri tried a 46-yard field goal to put Indianapolis ahead. But Dane Cruickshank surged through the right side to snuff the kick, and Smith sprinted untouched to the end zone with 5:02 left. It was the second field-goal attempt blocked by Tennessee in the game. Logan Ryan intercepted Jacoby Brissett on the Colts' second play after Smith's return. Three plays later, Tannehill hit Kalif Raymond off play-action for a 40-yard scoring strike with 3:02 remaining, sealing Indianapolis' fourth loss in five games.

Tannehill went 17 of 22 for 182 yards and two touchdowns, playing to a quarterback rating of 131.3. The Titans are 5-1 since he supplanted Marcus Mariota as the starter after a Week 6 shutout loss in Denver. Brissett completed 25 of 40 passes for 319 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. His score came on the game's first possession, as he found tight end Jack Doyle for a 21-yard connection with just 3:57 elapsed.

Tannehill answered back with a touchdown drive of nearly six minutes, tying the score at 7 when he hit Adam Humphries for a 13-yard score. But Indianapolis took a 10-7 edge to the half when Vinatieri kicked a 28-yard field goal with 6:07 left in the second quarter. Nyheim Hines' 1-yard run upped the Colts' lead to 17-7 with 10:23 remaining in the third quarter, but Derrick Henry scored on a 13-yard run with 5:52 left. Ryan Succop followed up with a 31-yard field goal after Brissett was picked by Kevin Byard, tying the game at the 4:26 mark.

Henry rushed for 149 yards on 26 carries, his third straight 100-yard game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

