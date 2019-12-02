International Development News
Packers rebound with 31-13 win over Giants
The Green Bay Packers rebounded from an awful loss to the San Francisco 49ers and handed the New York Giants their eighth consecutive loss, 31-13, on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The reason why the Packers dashed through the snow was easy to identify. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, coming off one of the worst games of his career, threw four touchdown passes. Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, on the other hand, tossed three interceptions.

Green Bay improved to 9-3 and took a half-game lead in the NFC North over Minnesota, which plays at Seattle on Monday night. Jones, the sixth pick of the draft, won his first two starts in place of Eli Manning but has dropped eight straight. After throwing 11 touchdown passes vs. one interception in his last four starts, Jones was back to his error-prone self. While he didn't add to his league-worst figures of 14 fumbles and 10 lost fumbles, he threw interceptions to cornerback Kevin King, safety Darnell Savage and slot Tramon Williams.

New York pulled within 17-13 midway through the third quarter before Green Bay took control. On third-and-goal from the 17, Rodgers caught the Giants with 12 defenders on the field; none of those dozen guys in the blue jerseys covered Davante Adams, who was all alone in the end zone for a 24-13 lead. On the next possession, a botched exchange on an end-around created a third-and-18. Jones threw too high to receiver Sterling Shepard and Savage made an easy interception. His 28-yard return to the Giants' 38 set up the game-clinching score. A pass-interference penalty by Grant Haley on third-and-9 gave Green Bay a first-and-goal at the 2. One play later, Rodgers threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Marcedes Lewis.

Green Bay struck first, an 8-yard touchdown pass to Adams on its opening possession. New York answered with an impressive drive, with hepard making a diving, 18-yard touchdown reception. Allen Lazard caught three passes for 103 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown that gave Green Bay a 14-7 lead. Rodgers threw for 243 yards with a 125.4 passer rating. The Packers were 7-of-13 on third down after going 1-of-15 in a 37-8 loss to the 49ers.

The Giants were without their leading pass catchers, tight end Evan Engram and receiver Golden Tate. Rookie tight end Kaden Smith caught six passes for 70 yards. Running back Saquon Barkley had one of his best games since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 3 by rushing for 83 yards and adding a 27-yard reception.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

